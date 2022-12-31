Lifestyle, art year-ender: Heart Evangelista storms Europe, CCP renovation, Fernando Amorsolo National Artist 50th anniv

Heart Evangelista walking in some of Europe's major runways somehow put the Philippines on the radar again in international fashion.

This year also marked the 50th anniversary of the conferment of Fernando Amorsolo as the first National Artist of the Philippines. Exhibits of his finest works and their replications, including Lego blocks, were organized.

The passing of beloved fashion icons Vivienne Westwood and Issey Miyake also left dents in the fashion world.

Art, meanwhile, saw pivotal changes. In the local front, the Cultural Center of the Philippines announced that its main edifice along Roxas Boulevard in Manila is closed for renovations until 2025, but some of their programs and shows will continue and be staged at the newly renovated Metropolitan Theater.

Heart in Europe

While it is not the first time that a Filipina has ramped the glamorous walkways of Paris and Milan, Heart Evangelista's indefinite stay in the heart of the City of Lights and her appearances in fashion weeks and endorsements of European fashion houses have somehow inspired many to look up to her as a global Filipina fashion maven.

Fashion NFTs

Fashion and technology continue to evolve. It was last year that fashion houses such as Dolce&Gabbana and Jimmy Choo launched their own NFT (non-fungible token) collections.

This year, Filipino social enterprise Kandama announced that it will come out with the NFT of its selected handwoven Ifugao weaves including the pieces worn by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in a fashion editorial for Vogue Italia back in August 2021.

Record-breaking bids for Filipino artworks

A recent auction hosted by Leon Art Gallery saw several record bids and a Philippine milestone for artists like Ronald Ventura, Ramon Orlina, and Danilo Dalena.

Ventura's 7 feet by 10 feet "Blind Mechanism" was sold for over P57 million, nearly triple its starting price, while Orlina's sculpture “Mt. Makiling II” was sold for a price close to P16 million — a new record for Filipino sculptures.

Seven other sculptures by Orlina sold for a combined total of around P21 million, while another Ventura piece "Mask" sold for P4.67 million.

