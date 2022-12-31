^

Arts and Culture

Lifestyle, art year-ender: Heart Evangelista storms Europe, CCP renovation, Fernando Amorsolo National Artist 50th anniv

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 31, 2022 | 1:33pm
Lifestyle, art year-ender: Heart Evangelista storms Europe, CCP renovation, Fernando Amorsolo National Artist 50th anniv
Heart Evangelista walking in some of Europe's major runways somehow put the Philippines on the radar again in international fashion.  
Philstar.com/Enrico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista walking in some of Europe's major runways somehow put the Philippines on the radar again in international fashion.  

This year also marked the 50th anniversary of the conferment of Fernando Amorsolo as the first National Artist of the Philippines. Exhibits of his finest works and their replications, including Lego blocks, were organized. 

The passing of beloved fashion icons Vivienne Westwood and Issey Miyake also left dents in the fashion world.

Art, meanwhile, saw pivotal changes. In the local front, the Cultural Center of the Philippines announced that its main edifice along Roxas Boulevard in Manila is closed for renovations until 2025, but some of their programs and shows will continue and be staged at the newly renovated Metropolitan Theater. 

Heart in Europe

While it is not the first time that a Filipina has ramped the glamorous walkways of Paris and Milan, Heart Evangelista's indefinite stay in the heart of the City of Lights and her appearances in fashion weeks and endorsements of European fashion houses have somehow inspired many to look up to her as a global Filipina fashion maven. 

Fashion NFTs

Fashion and technology continue to evolve. It was last year that fashion houses such as Dolce&Gabbana and Jimmy Choo launched their own NFT (non-fungible token) collections.

This year, Filipino social enterprise Kandama announced that it will come out with the NFT of its selected handwoven Ifugao weaves including the pieces worn by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in a fashion editorial for Vogue Italia back in August 2021. 

Record-breaking bids for Filipino artworks

recent auction hosted by Leon Art Gallery saw several record bids and a Philippine milestone for artists like Ronald Ventura, Ramon Orlina, and Danilo Dalena.

Ventura's 7 feet by 10 feet "Blind Mechanism" was sold for over P57 million, nearly triple its starting price, while Orlina's sculpture “Mt. Makiling II” was sold for a price close to P16 million — a new record for Filipino sculptures.

Seven other sculptures by Orlina sold for a combined total of around P21 million, while another Ventura piece "Mask" sold for P4.67 million.

RELATED: 'Renaissance,' 'Midnights,' 'Hold Me Closer': The music of 2022

CULTURAL CENTER OF THE PHILIPPINES

FERNANDO AMORSOLO

HEART EVANGELISTA

ISSEY MIYAKE

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

YEARENDER 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Are Jose Rizal and Crisostomo Ibarra one and the same? Professor answers
22 hours ago

Are Jose Rizal and Crisostomo Ibarra one and the same? Professor answers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
He observed how the similar hairstyle, fashion sense and posture of Dr. Rizal and Crisostomo Ibarra, the hero of his novels,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Remembering Dr. Jose Rizal: 'Noli Me Tangere,' 'El Filibusterismo' as audio books
1 day ago

Remembering Dr. Jose Rizal: 'Noli Me Tangere,' 'El Filibusterismo' as audio books

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Here are some ways to know more about the national hero who played a pivotal role in our country's fight for freedom in the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
H.E.R. reveals 3 Filipino elements in Disney&rsquo;s &lsquo;Beauty and the Beast&rsquo; special
Exclusive
2 days ago

H.E.R. reveals 3 Filipino elements in Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ special

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Fil-Am H.E.R. (or Gabriella “Gabi” Sarmiento Wilson) shared to Philstar.com the Filipino elements that her “kababayans”...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Quiet quitting, blue tick and London bridge: phrases that defined 2022
3 days ago

Quiet quitting, blue tick and London bridge: phrases that defined 2022

3 days ago
In a year of extraordinary upheaval, from the war in Ukraine to catastrophic natural disasters, AFP looks at some of the words...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Let it burn, let it burn! Christmas tree's fiery origins
7 days ago

Let it burn, let it burn! Christmas tree's fiery origins

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
In medieval times, people would put the trees in their homes ahead of solstice before dragging them off to their fiery e...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Fairytale abbey library takes online stardom in its stride
7 days ago

Fairytale abbey library takes online stardom in its stride

By Blaise Gauquelin | 7 days ago
Once far from the beaten track, the near 950-year-old Benedictine abbey now struggles on some days in summer to accommodate...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with