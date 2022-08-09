^

Lifestyle

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 5:00pm
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
Japanese designer Issey Miyake attending a 2016 press conference for the Miyake Issey Exhibition at the National Art Center in Tokyo.
AFP / Toru Yamanaka

TOKYO, Japan — Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, has died aged 84, an employee at his office in Tokyo told AFP on Tuesday.

"He died on the evening of August 5," she said over the telephone, declining to be named and without giving further details of his death.

Miyake's funeral had already taken place, with "only relatives participating" in line with his wishes, and there were no plans for a public ceremony, she said.

Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported the news of his death.

Miyake was part of a wave of young Japanese designers who made their mark in Paris from the mid-1970s. He pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing, side-stepping the grandiosity of haute couture in favour of what he called simply "making things".

Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake was just seven years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in August 1945. He survived the blast, which killed an estimated 140,000 people on impact and led to the end of World War II after the bombing of Nagasaki three days later.

He established the Miyake Design Studio in Tokyo in 1970, and soon afterwards opened his first Paris boutique.

By the 1980s, his career was in full swing as he experimented with materials from plastic to metal wire and even artisanal Japanese paper.

RELATED: Balenciaga gets 'trashed' for P100k 'trash' bag

FASHION

ISSEY MIYAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Technology
fbtw
Latest
Sachets turned into school chairs, other back-to-school essentials

Sachets turned into school chairs, other back-to-school essentials

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Whether for physical, online or blended learning, prepare school kids for another challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Balenciaga gets 'trashed' for P100k 'trash' bag

Balenciaga gets 'trashed' for P100k 'trash' bag

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Fashion strikes again with its provocative take on everyday items.
Lifestyle
fbtw
LIST: Must-watch Cherie Gil TV, movie performances

LIST: Must-watch Cherie Gil TV, movie performances

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
She was born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, given the nickname "La Primera Contravida," but to Filipinos, she is best known...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Tributes flowed in for late Filipino actress Cherie Gil after news of her passing was announced by her friend Annabelle Rama...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Finding new meaning in Makati living

Finding new meaning in Makati living

3 days ago
Over the decades, urban master planning emerged as a solution for city dwellers to balance important daily tasks such as work,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with