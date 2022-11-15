^

‘Depende’: Heart Evangelista on living in Paris for good amid rumored split with Chiz Escudero

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista has just returned to the Philippines recently after attending the Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks last month. 

Speaking with Philstar.com in an exclusive interview last Thursday, Heart revealed that she has not decided yet if she is staying for long in the country amid speculations that she and husband Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero have broken up.

“It depends, it depends,” she said when asked if she is going to settle in the country for now.

“I have work also, so depende.”

As it can be seen in her Instagram stories today, apart from modeling in Paris, Heart has been painting and has setup a studio in her new apartment in the “City of Love.”

In an Instagram Live session early this month, the star confirmed news about her new Paris apartment, where she will be "indefinitely" staying.

Related: Heart Evangelista living 'indefinitely' in new Paris apartment amid rumored split with Chiz

"I do not really plan to buy anything else because I have all of my nice furniture. I really want it to be very, very nice so I am saving up for that," Heart shared, clarifying that she did not permanently move to the French city, but was only there for work.

Heart was the special guest of New York-based Filipino fashion designer Josie Natori during the latter’s 45th fashion show in The Peninsula Manila Hotel last Thursday night. Heart was with her team and Chiz was not seen to have accompanied Heart.

RELATED: WATCH: Heart Evangelista still in shock with Victoria Beckham encounter

CHIZ ESCUDERO

HEART EVANGELISTA
