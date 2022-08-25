Fernando Amorsolo's 50th anniversary: Greatest lessons from Philippinesâ€™ first National Artist

Fernando Amorsolo's 50th anniversary: Greatest lessons from Philippines’ first National Artist

"Grand Old Man of Philippine Art" and the Philippines' first National Artist, Fernando C. Amorsolo (left); Amorsolo's grandson, Fernando Amorsolo-Lazo, together with the staff of Fernando C. Amorsolo Foundation in Edsa Shangri-La Plaza for 'Project Amorsolo' (top, right); the master artists' opuses rendered in Lego bricks by Pinoy Lego Users Group (bottom, right).

MANILA, Philippines — Fernando C. Amorsolo might be one of the highest-bid artists in Filipino history—with his 1931 oil on panel “Mango Gatherers” gathering a record $882,251 (about P50 million) in a local auction in 2018—but according to his grandson, Amorsolo did not live or die rich.

In fact, according to Fernando Amorsolo Lazo, nicknamed “Nandy” by his colleagues at the Fernando Amorsolo Foundation, his “Lolo Nando” was a simple man and lived on bare necessities.

“Very simple lang si Lolo. Maaaring ang akala nang iba, mayaman s’ya, pero hindi,” Nandy recalled to Philstar.com a story he heard about his Lolo Nando from his mom, Sylvia Amorsolo-Lazo, Fernando C. Amorsolo Foundation President, the master painter’s daughter and one of his five kids who followed his footsteps as a painter. She is also the authenticator of her dad’s works. Amorsolo had 20 children from two marriages and a common-law wife.

Although Nandy, unfortunately, was unable to meet his Lolo Nando as the National Artist already passed away when he was born, and though he eventually became an Applied Math major instead of an artist, he continues to be inspired by his grandfather, especially Fernando’s greatest legacies that have been passed down to his generation.

According to Nandy, who also shares the nickname Nando with his Lolo, here are his best takeaways from his grandfather, which everyone of any age or generation can take to heart:

1. Passion over profit

With the rise of non-fungible token (NFT) art, many artists now are driven more by money than the craft, something that never occurred to his Lolo Nando, said Nandy.

“Sabi nga ng mom ko, ‘yung dad n’ya, si Lolo, kung ano ‘yung papasok na pera, biglang lalabas din,” shared Nandy, attesting to his Lolo’s simplicity.

“''Yung dedication n'ya sa art...‘Yung dedication n’ya sa pamilya. ‘Yung trabaho n’ya, nilalaan n’ya ‘yung mga kita n’ya sa pamilya.”

Although Nandy worked as a computer programmer and as a systems analyst, he said the Fernando C. Amorsolo Foundation aims to focus on traditional art like painting because the foundation strives to preserve his Lolo’s legacy.

The foundation, however, is open to explore in training people using other media since art has evolved.

“Lalo na sa digital, marami nang styles,” Nandy enthused, baring their plans to convert their ancestral house in Manila into a museum showcasing the studio, select paintings and materials of the so-called "Grand Old Man of Philippine Art."

At a recent "Project Amorsolo" exhibit from August 9 to 14 in Grand Atrium of the Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City, three masterpieces by the National Artist for Visual Arts were reinterpreted as Lego mosaic art by the Pinoy Lego Users Group.

2. Discipline and integrity

Artists are usually stereotyped to be moody, or only churning out opuses when they feel it. But for Nandy’s Lolo Nando, being an artist is an 8-to-5 job.

Moreover, contrary to notion that artists are usually messy, Nandy said his granddad was actually organized.

“From stories from my mom, ‘yung kanyang generosity, integrity, ‘yung kanyang discipline, ‘yung work. ‘Yun ang maganda, kasi ang routine n’ya talaga, gumising ng maaga, mag-setup ng studio, magpinta buong araw, then late afternoon or evening, linis na naman ulit d’yan. So, maayos talaga s’ya.”

3. Generosity

According to Nandy, his grandfather always put his family’s needs first before his own, a legacy of generosity that his descendants continue through his namesake foundation.

As such, alongside the recent Lego exhibition, the foundation also held painting workshops at the Atrium of Edsa Shangri-La Mall. Nandy and the foundation continue Fernando’s spirit of giving – not only by sharing his signature impressionistic and backlighting techniques, but because part of the proceeds from the workshops go to the foundation’s advocacies such as providing skills and livelihood for persons with disabilities.

"Project Amorsolo" coincides with the 50th anniversary of Amorsolo's conferment as the country's first National Artist. The title was given to him on April 28, 1972, four days after his death due to heart failure at the age of 79.

Those interested to participate in Fernando C. Amorsolo Foundation’s activities and workshops can e-mail [email protected]

