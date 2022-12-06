^

Arts and Culture

WATCH: Award-winning French choir performs Filipino song

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The Little Singers of Paris, an award-winning boys' choir from France, serenaded guests at the opening of "Marché de Nöel Christmas Market & Festival Lights" last Saturday in Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati City.

After opening with a French song, the Les petits chanteurs à la croix de bois ("The Little Singers of Paris") performed the popular Filipino children's song "May Ibong Kakantakanta" to officially open the "Marché de Nöel," which is a part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Establishment of the French-Philippine Diplomatic Relations.

With the concept of “Eat, Drink, and Shop," the first-ever French-Philippine Christmas market in Ayala Triangle features various gourmet food, wine and artisanal gifts. It also showcases French and Filipino food and drinks with handmade or original crafted products.

After their "Marché de Nöel" rendition, the boys' choir performed Christmas carols alongside the Philippines' very own award-winning Loboc Children's Choir from Bohol, in a night of choral music titled "Songs from the Heart," held in Metropolitan Theater Manila last night.

WATCH: Little Singers of Paris sing 'May Ibong Kakantakanta'

Les petits chanteurs à la croix de bois, literally "Little Singers of the Wooden Cross," originated in 1907 in Paris and has toured worldwide, performing at over 17,000 concerts. The choir, composed of up to 70 boys aged nine to 15, follows a musical and educational school curriculum designed specifically for them. 

"To inaugurate this Christmas market, I'm very happy that the Little Singers of Paris, Les petits chanteurs à la croix de bois, were able to make the trip,"  H.E. Madame Michèle Boccoz, Ambassador of the French Republic to the Philippines and Non-Resident Ambassador-Designate to Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, said in a speech for the "Marché de Nöel" launch.

"I'm very pleased that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and the Philippines would give us the opportunity to produce this Christmas market," Boccoz said. 

"We wish you all a wonderful season! Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noël!" — Videos by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo

