Arts and Culture

Teacher shares how 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' influenced his nephew to read 'Noli Me Tangere'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 7, 2022 | 7:33pm
Teacher shares how 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' influenced his nephew to read 'Noli Me Tangere'
Barbie Forteza, Dennis Trillo and Julie Anne San Jose (from left) star in GMA-7's historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra," inspired by the novels of Dr. Jose Rizal, namely, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."
GMA Drama, GMA-7/Released

MANILA, Philippines — A social media user shared how his 11-year-old nephew was inspired by the GMA-7 historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra." 

In his Facebook account, Joey Magracia, a preschool teacher in Meycauyan, Bulacan, said that his nephew bought a copy of Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere."

"Mukhang totoo nga ang tsismis na iba ang hatak ng Maria Clara at Ibarra ng GMA Network. I went home from work to hear this amazing story coming from my Mom and Sister. “Si Teng ay bumili ng libro at nakatulog habang nagbabasa, nakarating na din ata sya sa loob ng libro,'" he wrote. 

"Just to give you a context, ang batang tinutukoy dito ay hindi palabasa, sakto lang sa school, grabehan sa gadget, oh yes, sobrang sutil pagdating sa gawaing bahay vs mobile games. Kaya naman hearing those words made me really shocked and a bit happy. Kase naman, uy may hint na ng konting pag-asa na nagmamature na ang little binata namin," he added. 

Magracia lauded the network and the people behind the series for producing a drama of its kind, especially in a time when disinformation is rampant.  

“And to the makers of ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra,’ isang pagsaludo sa inyo at sa inyong craft. Salamat sa isang fresh take to reserve our beloved history laban sa mali at pekeng impormasyon na naglaganap,” he wrote. 

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" tells the story of a nursing student who gets transported inside the novel penned by our national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal. She meets the characters, including the titular ones, Maria Clara and Crisostomo Ibarra, and learns valuable lessons on love and patriotism. The show airs weeknights after "24 Oras" on GMA-7. 

RELATED: 'For nation building': GMA gives 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' almost same budget as 'Encantadia'

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA

NOLI ME TANGERE
