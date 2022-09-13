Viva Película! Mexico marks 212th independence with Cine Mexico return to Philippine theaters

The Mexican Ambassador to the Philippines Gerardo Lozano at the opening of Cine México

MANILA, Philippines — After three years since it was last held, the Cine México film festival is back to strengthen the bridge between Mexican films and Filipino audiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many events from being staged in-person, but Cine México marked the first of many foreign film festivals once again being held in Shangri-la Plaza.

The Mexican Ambassador to the Philippines Gerardo Lozano, at a special event officially opening the festivities, said the film festival coincided with Mexico's 212th anniversary of independence.

Lozano touched on how Mexico is well-known for its culture, food, and landmarks — not to mention love for family and fiestas — very much like the Philippines, which was also a colony of Spain for centuries.

The diplomat also shared how Mexican filmmakers are making their presence felt in the entertainment industry such as Salma Hayek, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal.

Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro González Iñárritu have also found recent success with their films being huge award-winners at the Oscars in the last decade.

Lozano said the films that were screened at Cine México offered a panoramic view of Mexican culture as it highlights diversity and reflection, "[They will] portray facets of Mexico that you know, and those less known."

The festival's line-up had a total of six films, which included 2018's "La Promesa (The Promise)," 2015's "Ella es Ramona (She is Ramona)," and 2020's "Fuego Adentro (Fire Within)".

Organizers of the event and officials within the Mexican embassy expressed their confidence that all the films will resonate with Filipinos given the similarities in cultures and equally identical adoration for movies. Cine México ran from September 7 to 11, with all the presented films screening at Shangri-la Plaza Red Carpet cinema.

