^

Arts and Culture

Viva Película! Mexico marks 212th independence with Cine Mexico return to Philippine theaters

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 13, 2022 | 4:06pm
Viva PelÃ­cula! Mexico marks 212th independence with Cine Mexico return to Philippine theaters
The Mexican Ambassador to the Philippines Gerardo Lozano at the opening of Cine México
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — After three years since it was last held, the Cine México film festival is back to strengthen the bridge between Mexican films and Filipino audiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many events from being staged in-person, but Cine México marked the first of many foreign film festivals once again being held in Shangri-la Plaza.

The Mexican Ambassador to the Philippines Gerardo Lozano, at a special event officially opening the festivities, said the film festival coincided with Mexico's 212th anniversary of independence.

Lozano touched on how Mexico is well-known for its culture, food, and landmarks — not to mention love for family and fiestas — very much like the Philippines, which was also a colony of Spain for centuries.

The diplomat also shared how Mexican filmmakers are making their presence felt in the entertainment industry such as Salma Hayek, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal.

Related: Margie Moran announces CCP's closure for renovation

Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro González Iñárritu have also found recent success with their films being huge award-winners at the Oscars in the last decade.

Lozano said the films that were screened at Cine México offered a panoramic view of Mexican culture as it highlights diversity and reflection, "[They will] portray facets of Mexico that you know, and those less known."

The festival's line-up had a total of six films, which included 2018's "La Promesa (The Promise)," 2015's "Ella es Ramona (She is Ramona)," and 2020's "Fuego Adentro (Fire Within)".

Organizers of the event and officials within the Mexican embassy expressed their confidence that all the films will resonate with Filipinos given the similarities in cultures and equally identical adoration for movies. Cine México ran from September 7 to 11, with all the presented films screening at Shangri-la Plaza Red Carpet cinema.

RELATED: Philippine arts, fashion in spotlight at MaArte fair's physical return

GERARDO LOZANO

MEXICAN EMBASSY

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Baguio native to represent Philippines in global street dance competition
3 hours ago

Baguio native to represent Philippines in global street dance competition

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Mickey Yatar plans to do more physical training given the weather contrasts between the Philippines and South Africa, with...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Epic musical 'Anak Datu' to showcase rich Moro culture, Jabidah massacre
Exclusive
1 day ago

Epic musical 'Anak Datu' to showcase rich Moro culture, Jabidah massacre

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Rody Vera's "Anak Datu" will receive the recognition of being the first show to be performed at the Cultural Center of the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers
6 days ago

Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Action figures and other pop culture figurines made from recycled slippers were the centerpiece subject on the latest episode...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Margie Moran announces CCP's closure for renovation
7 days ago

Margie Moran announces CCP's closure for renovation

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will close its theaters and indoor venues starting January 2023 until December...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Instagrammy moments in the Art Jakarta ecosystem
8 days ago

Instagrammy moments in the Art Jakarta ecosystem

By Scott Garceau | 8 days ago
In the ever-shifting landscape of art fairs, work that was once praised as “Instagrammable” is now dismissed as...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Severe drought in Spain uncovers submerged monuments
13 days ago

Severe drought in Spain uncovers submerged monuments

13 days ago
A centuries-old church and a huge megalithic complex are among the underwater monuments that have resurfaced in Spain as...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with