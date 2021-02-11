THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Filipino artists mount exhibit for benefit of fellow artists displaced by pandemic
"ARTablado," a portmanteau of "art" and "entablado," the Filipino word for stage, is a group exhibition that showcases the artworks of Filipino artists.
Robinsons Land/Released

Filipino artists mount exhibit for benefit of fellow artists displaced by pandemic

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from being Hearts Month and for marking the start of Chinese New Year, February is also National Arts Month.

But during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, artists are among those whose livelihoods are most affected, and many of their works reflect their reality, emotions and state of mind.

While a pandemic is not an easy time for most, it could also be seen another way — a time where art flourishes.

"ARTablado," a portmanteau of "art" and "entablado," the Filipino word for stage, is a group exhibition that showcases the artworks of Filipino artists. Initially mounted by Robinsons Land as an art competition in 2020, this year's showcase is dubbed "New Hope."

Vicson Apostol, Salvador “Buddy” Ching, David De Vera, Rigor Esguerra, France Landicho, Rudy Lunod, Mary Jane Palma, Thomas Papa, Myleen Velasquez and Gabriel Villalobos will showcase the best of their works in "New Hope."

Thirty-eight (38) of their works will be displayed in the showcase that was conceptualized to help various artists who were affected by typhoons "Rolly" and "Ulysses" last year. These typhoons compounded the problems that the pandemic brought last year.

The "New Hope" exhibit will run until February 28 at the Level 3 Veranda of Robinsons Galleria.

RELATED: BenCab, Kidlat Tahimik: Pandemic 'blessing in disguise' for artists

NATIONAL ARTS MONTH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Kim Chiu shares Chinese New Year hacks to attract love, success luck
37 minutes ago
Kim Chiu shares Chinese New Year hacks to attract love, success luck
By Jan Milo Severo | 37 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is glad that her sign, horse, is one of the luckiest signs in the upcoming Year of the Metal ...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Filipino artists mount exhibit for benefit of fellow artists displaced by pandemic
1 hour ago
Filipino artists mount exhibit for benefit of fellow artists displaced by pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
While a pandemic is not an easy time for most, it could also be seen another way — a time where art flourishes.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Art in Sagada
3 days ago
Art in Sagada
By Alfred A. Yuson | 3 days ago
It’s been almost a year since Santiago Bose’s legendary mural, done on the ground-floor facade of St. Mary’s...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
'Pi&egrave;ce de resistance': Toym Imao on how UP 'Barikada' turned into protest art overnight
Exclusive
14 days ago
'Pièce de resistance': Toym Imao on how UP 'Barikada' turned into protest art overnight
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 days ago
Beyond the prestige and polish, the function of art becomes ever more clear given the university’s context, according...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Filipino artists on spotlight at digital Singapore Art Week 2021
14 days ago
Filipino artists on spotlight at digital Singapore Art Week 2021
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
Art is inclusive and transcends time, space and borders.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
'National Living Treasure' dies, believed to be over 106
15 days ago
'National Living Treasure' dies, believed to be over 106
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 days ago
Legendary Filipino weaver Yabing Masalon Dulo passed away at midnight on January 26. She was 106.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with