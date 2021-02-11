Filipino artists mount exhibit for benefit of fellow artists displaced by pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from being Hearts Month and for marking the start of Chinese New Year, February is also National Arts Month.

But during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, artists are among those whose livelihoods are most affected, and many of their works reflect their reality, emotions and state of mind.

While a pandemic is not an easy time for most, it could also be seen another way — a time where art flourishes.

"ARTablado," a portmanteau of "art" and "entablado," the Filipino word for stage, is a group exhibition that showcases the artworks of Filipino artists. Initially mounted by Robinsons Land as an art competition in 2020, this year's showcase is dubbed "New Hope."

Vicson Apostol, Salvador “Buddy” Ching, David De Vera, Rigor Esguerra, France Landicho, Rudy Lunod, Mary Jane Palma, Thomas Papa, Myleen Velasquez and Gabriel Villalobos will showcase the best of their works in "New Hope."

Thirty-eight (38) of their works will be displayed in the showcase that was conceptualized to help various artists who were affected by typhoons "Rolly" and "Ulysses" last year. These typhoons compounded the problems that the pandemic brought last year.

The "New Hope" exhibit will run until February 28 at the Level 3 Veranda of Robinsons Galleria.

