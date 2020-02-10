ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Hidden talent: JC Intal at Rookie Mistake, his first solo exhibition at J Studio
Agatha Meg
JC superstar
SUPREMO - Tim Yap (The Philippine Star) - February 10, 2020 - 12:00am

I first saw JC Intal’s works online, and I messaged his wife Bianca Gonzalez who’s a very good friend of mine about it. Bianca showed me more works of his which piqued my interest. I know that JC is an accomplished athlete, but I got more intrigued when I saw this side of him as an artist.

I am a sworn maximalist and loved seeing JC’s works overflowing with colors and textures, a passion so intense it seems the frame of the work and the eye of the viewer couldn’t handle it. So I asked for more. Luckily he had more, and I learned from Bianca that he had been quietly working on a few pieces. She showed them to me, and I was blown away. I told Bianca, “JC should have his exhibit already. It’s time.”

Backtrack to last year, Jia Estrella told me about curating her space in JStudio for February 2020, in time for the art month. Jia has always been a big supporter of up-and-coming artists, and she has a keen eye for spotting talent, being an artist herself. It was Jia who opened up the art world’s door for me, being a staple in her exhibit openings and meeting the artists at her JStudio. I had initially spoken to two actress-slash-artist friends but they couldn’t commit (one had fashion obligations and the other one just gave birth) so I placed this event on the backburner, just waiting for the right artist to come. I truly believe life is about timing, and somehow, things fall into place, in God’s perfect time.

Just recently, I went to see Max Balatbat’s show and there I saw Enrico Villanueva and we went gallery hopping with Jigger Cruz. When we went back to Max’s exhibit, I saw JC and we began talking about art. I saw how deeply in love he has grown into it. How he and Jigger had become friends from their motorcycle group and developed a sort of mentorship-friendship together. I learned that art was a childhood passion which took a backseat when he pursued his basketball career. That he got a wrist injury sometime last year, which was when he poured out his emotions on his paintings. That he just kept creating more paintings as practice. I messaged Bianca the next day and she showed me his latest work. I got goosebumps seeing it and I knew he was ready.

Jia messaged me that same day saying her featured artist for February had requested to be moved to March. She asked me if this JC Intal that I was talking about could do it. I scheduled a studio visit the very next day with me, Javi (Martinez), Jia, Bianca and JC—and the rest is the beginning of JC’s art history.

And from Dr. Joven Cuanang himself, “A star is born!”

 

JC INTAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Volcanoes and love in the time of the Corona virus
By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 1 hour ago
There’s something oddly comforting about a bit of menace in our country’s many natural wonders and nobody would...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
1 hour ago
JC superstar
By Tim Yap | 1 hour ago
I first saw JC Intal’s works online, and I messaged his wife Bianca Gonzalez who’s a very good friend of mine...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
1 hour ago
Stories of illicit and aborted relationships
By Alfred A. Yuson | 1 hour ago
Over the past two weeks, the second collection of short fiction by Noelle Q. De Jesus, Cursed & and Other Stories, published...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
1 day ago
LIST: Schedule of Art Fair Philippines 2020 activities
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
If you haven’t decided whether to attend, here’s a preview of just some of the exclusive events and rare learning...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
3 days ago
Heart Evangelista joins book unifying rivals Ateneo, La Salle
By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 3 days ago
"Siya Nga! Reflections with Art" contains 52 reflections on terms like Incarnation, Trinity, Word, Freedom, and Christmas....
Arts and Culture
fbfb
4 days ago
Philippines earns place in Holocaust Museum for saving more Jews than Schindler
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
During World War II, around 1,300 Jews found a safe haven in the Philippines through Pres. Quezon’s open-door policy,...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with