Beyond the classroom: Student leaders take on real-world business challenges

MANILA, Philippines — For finance students, the transition from the classroom to the workplace can bring a different set of challenges. The problems they encounter in their careers are rarely as straightforward as the case studies they study in school.

In practice, financial decisions are shaped by customers, markets, competition and the changing dynamics of the finance industry.

Bridging the gap between academic learning and professional practice is at the heart of a new year-long partnership between Global Dominion Financing Inc. (Global Dominion) and the Junior Confederation of Finance Associations – Philippines (JCFAP).

The partnership will support initiatives focused on professional development, career readiness and global exposure for future finance professionals.

Throughout the year, the two organizations will collaborate on student programs and educational activities that give students opportunities to engage with the industry they are preparing to enter.

JCFAP is a national student organization for finance students, with more than 12,000 members across 160 schools nationwide. It regularly conducts programs in financial literacy, leadership and professional development, giving students opportunities to develop skills and perspectives beyond their academic coursework.

Through its partnership with Global Dominion, JCFAP members will have additional opportunities to engage with industry professionals and gain a closer look at the financial services sector. The collaboration aims to help students understand how the concepts they learn in the classroom are applied when businesses face real-world financial challenges.

In textbooks, financial decisions may come with a defined set of assumptions and a clear answer. In practice, decisions can involve competing priorities, incomplete information, changing market conditions, and the needs of customers and businesses. Learning to navigate these realities is an important part of preparing students for the workplace.

Global Dominion’s president and CEO Samuel Cariño believes that the partnership can help students develop a broader perspective of the finance profession.

“The future of the finance industry will be shaped by people who can look beyond numbers and understand the businesses, customers and markets behind them. We see our partnership with JCFAP as an opportunity to expose students to that broader perspective while they are still developing their foundations. By connecting them with industry experience, we hope to help them see where their knowledge can be applied and what it means to build a career in finance,” Cariño said.

The partnership also gives students an opportunity to explore the breadth of careers within the finance sector. Finance professionals contribute to areas ranging from risk management and business development to market research, analytics and strategy. Exposure to these different functions can help students develop a broader view of where their financial education can lead.

For JCFAP, the collaboration brings an industry perspective to its existing programs for finance students. Through its nationwide network, the organization can connect students from different schools with opportunities to learn from professionals and gain insights beyond their respective campuses.

Finance student leaders will also have better understanding of on the ground realities in the Philippine finance landscape and discover more opportunities to collaborate and innovate to cater to the underserved segment of the credit market.

Global Dominion’s chief marketing officer Aian Guanzon sees this partnership as an opportunity to co-create a stronger financial education community that is supported not just by industry experts, but also by upcoming professionals exploring new models and means for better lending and financing products in the future.

“This partnership will expand our Ka-partner Academy network and amplify our collective efforts toward improved financial inclusion in the country,” Guanzon said.

For Global Dominion, the partnership additionally provides an avenue to engage with the next generation of finance professionals and contribute to their development before they enter the workforce.

The collaboration highlights the value of connecting academic learning with the industries students are preparing to enter. What students learn in the classroom takes on a different meaning when placed in the context of actual businesses, customers and markets.

Exposure to real-world challenges can help them understand how financial knowledge informs decisions, shapes strategies and responds to changing business needs.

Over the course of the year, Global Dominion and JCFAP will work together to create more opportunities for students to make that connection, bringing classroom learning closer to the realities of the finance industry and helping future finance professionals take their first steps toward the careers they aspire to build.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.