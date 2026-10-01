'Our last shot': Cinema '76 to close after a decade

MANILA, Philippines — The Cinema '76 Film Society announced that it would be closing its theater later this month.

Cinema '76 made the announcement on its social media accounts with a statement set to the Eraserheads' "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

It confirmed that its theater along Tomas Morato, Quezon City, as well as its neighboring cafe, will closing on October 25.

"Some goodbyes are harder to write than others, and this one hits right where it hurts," said the micro-cinema. "No matter how long the cameras roll, every film eventually comes to an end."

Cinema '76 recalled its origins in San Juan as an establishment that welcomes cinephiles, a place for indie filmmakers to screen, and a space that built a film community.

The initative gave birth to Cinema '76 Cafe, and it was followed by a move to Anonas then to Tomas Morato, where it was located since November 2022.

The microcinema thanked all who entered its doors to share in the movie-going experience and participate in post-screening activities.

"You filled our iconic couches, championed cinema, and made our space feel like a second home," it said.

Cinema '76 invited fans to come visit the theater and cafe before they close, Tuesdays to Sundays from 3 p.m. onwards.

"Let's spend these final days celebrating the art, food, culture, memories, and the community we've built together over the last decade," the cinema ended. "Thank you for championing us, for supporting the pioneer of Philippine microcinemas and its F&B partner, and for letting us be part of your film journey."

Among those who expressed sadness at Cinema '76 closing were Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Miles Ocampo, Karylle, JP Habac, Therese Malvar, Janno Gibbs, Jake Macapagal, Arron Villaflor, and Benjamin Alves.

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