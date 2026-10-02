Lea Salonga to play Bernarda Alba in Filipino stage adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from receiving a historic Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Lea Salonga is already set for her next theater performance.

The award-winning actress will portray the titular character in a Filipino adaptation of Federico García Lorca's "The House of Bernarda Alba."

Director-playwright Chay Yew will helm "Ang Tahanan ni Bernard Alba" for Theatre Group Asia (TGA) this February 2027 as translated into Filipino by Guelan Valera Luarca.

It marks a return for Lea to TGA having previously played The Witch in "Into The Woods" and acted in the silent one-woman play "Request sa Radyo."

In García Lorca's original story, the titular character declares eight years of mourning following the death of her second husband, imposing absolute obedience on her five daughters.

Silence, discipline, tradition, and appearances reign supreme in the Alba household although the daughters' desires, jealousies, frustrations, and dreams refuse to remain contained.

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The arrival of a potential suitor threatens to upend the status quo, mounting tensions, confrontations and sacrifices — and at the center of it all is Bernarda.

Bernarda Alba adds to Lea's extensive stage repertoire that includes Kim in "Miss Saigon," Eponine and Fantine in "Les Misérables," Erzulie in "Once on This Island," Aurora Aquino in "Here Lies Love," and herself in "Sondheim's Old Friends."

On the big screen, she is known for the singing voices of Princess Jasmine and Mulan, and most recently voiced Manang the Dreaded Manananggal in "Forgotten Island."

Lea admitted in a statement never encountered the play before, which to her is a benefit as she won't have any preconceived notions or strong opinions.

"After reading both Chay's English translation and then Guelan's translation into Filipino, despite the literal terror I feel in my soul, this is an absolutely important work to tackle," she continued. "It fits our culture and is timely, given the state of current events in the world."

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The "terror" Lea referred to was having a largely different parenting style from Bernarda and the notion that "The House of Bernarda Alba" will be entirely in Filipino.

The actress described Bernarda as a mother who "who rules the roost and raises her children not with love but fear," acknowledging that that kind of parenting still existed and "getting under the skin of such a mother may give me some empathy for her as well as plenty of sympathy for her children."

"Figuring out what her backstory is will be fascinating, and what her motivations are for ruling her home with an iron fist," Lea continued. "Her rule is law for every person living under her roof, and that house is not a happy place. How does anyone reach that point? It's definitely going to be, dare I say, fun playing detective and piecing all that out."

Lea admitted that her Tagalog leans towards the "matatas" side, recounting how some people were surprised when she posted on Threads in full Filipino.

Still, she is asking Guelan for help in navigating the script and is prepared to inquire why the writer chose specific words in his translation.

"[Guelan's use of the language isn't just beautiful but adds so many layers of subtext and meaning," Lea ended.

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