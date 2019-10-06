ALLURE
Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados is the new beauty and wellness ambassador of BlueWater Day Spa (BWDS).
Beauty queens need Spa-cial care
Serena Ordoveza (The Philippine Star) - October 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — To show its commitment to beauty and wellness, BlueWater Day Spa recently supported the country’s top beauty pageants — Binibining Pilipinas 2019 and Miss World Philippines 2019.

As a first time sponsor of Binibining Pilipinas, the wellness center awarded Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan with the Best in Swimsuit award. Magtanong, who recently passed the Bar, was eventually crowned Binibining Pilipinas-International. BlueWater Day Spa also recently announced that Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados is its brand ambassador.

Meanwhile, Miss World-Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee and Miss World second princess Casie Banks were named Miss BlueWater Day Spa during the pageant’s coronation night.

“BlueWater Day Spa has always been a champion of wellness. Spa treatments are a great way to de-stress and relax. A visit to the spa affords you with many amazing physical and mental benefits, but most importantly, it allows you to pamper yourself,” says Mary Simisim, BlueWater Day Spa CEO.

“By supporting the country’s top pageants, we aim to send this message that it is important to invest in your well-being because it is when you’re happy and relaxed that your beauty radiates all the more. We are happy to be part of promoting beauty with a cause through these pageants.” *

(BlueWater Day Spa has branches in Ortigas-Greenhills (0917-8156659), Makati (817-3126), Banawe, Quezon City (562-9689), Capitol Hills (952-4829), Eastwood City (915-1247) and Cotabato City (0927-5988153). For franchising inquiries, call 695-1820 or ‎0917-5715886. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bwdspa and @bluewater_day_spa on Instagram.)

