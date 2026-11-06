Katutubo Pop-Up Market caps 2026 with four-day holiday bazaar
MANILA, Philippines — Now ongoing until tomorrow is the Katutubo Pop-Up Market celebrating creativity and local craftsmanship, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bench Tower, BGC.
The Katutubo’s closing ceremony for 2026 is the four-day event from Nov. 26 to 29.
The four-day event offers shoppers more time to discover unique finds from Filipino designers, artisans and local makers, with plenty of options for thoughtful holiday gifts and personal treats.
The event marks the Katutubo Pop-Up Market’s final shopping weekend for 2026, bringing together the talent, creativity and craftsmanship of the local community.
For information, follow @katutubopopupmarket on Instagram.