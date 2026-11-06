Katutubo Pop-Up Market caps 2026 with four-day holiday bazaar

MANILA, Philippines — Now ongoing until tomorrow is the Katutubo Pop-Up Market celebrating creativity and local craftsmanship, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bench Tower, BGC.

The Katutubo’s closing ceremony for 2026 is the four-day event from Nov. 26 to 29.

Harold + Harry barong top inspired by Mother Nature

The four-day event offers shoppers more time to discover unique finds from Filipino designers, artisans and local makers, with plenty of options for thoughtful holiday gifts and personal treats.

Macopa casual top using recycled flour sacks

The event marks the Katutubo Pop-Up Market’s final shopping weekend for 2026, bringing together the talent, creativity and craftsmanship of the local community.

Mapulo jacket by Namnama inspired by Hablon textile of Miag-ao Iloilo

For information, follow @katutubopopupmarket on Instagram.