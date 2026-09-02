Digital college introduces financial programs for struggling students

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines, among other countries affected by the still unresolved conflict in the Middle East, continues to face various economic challenges mainly driven by the global energy crisis, and vulnerable sectors, including working students, are feeling the heat.

Since the country imports 98% of its oil from the Middle East, the supply disruption causes not only transportation cost hikes but has also pushed up prices of electricity, food, and basic goods, and in effect, weakened the purchasing power of regular Filipinos.

For working students who are already facing immense financial pressure to fund their own schooling and take responsibility for other expenses that go with it, the rising cost of living is constantly threatening to force them to put their studies on hold. Apart from being working students, some of them even double up as breadwinners or partial providers of the family, thus the even bigger financial struggle. Is it time for them to give up their studies and concentrate on making a living then?

There is still a choice, as some institutions or establishments, such as Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC), have decided to help working students continue their studies. A strong advocate for working students, the school champions their needs by designing solutions for their most pressing problems, believing that quality education should remain accessible to all. Its students typically spend only P12,000 to P14,000 each term for a light load covering three subjects.

The digital college has further strengthened its financial aid programs through the Pangarap Support initiative. The initiative streamlines access to the institution’s financial aid portfolio, allowing enrollees to leverage specific programs that best cater to their needs and situation.

Working students who are planning to enroll in BS Information and Business courses, for example, can get up to 36% tuition discount, with the Asenso Scholarship providing 20% upfront discount and the Needs-based Scholarship accounting for the additional 16% discount for those who qualify.

Meanwhile, solo parents, children of solo parents, and working youth aged 18 to 25 can get the financial support they need to pursue higher education through the NextGen Discount Program, where they can receive a 30% discount for one term. Families who enroll together in the same academic term can also get financial relief through the Family Scholarship Program, which offers tiered tuition fee discounts of up to 60% off for up to four immediate family members.

For working students who are on a tight budget, the institution also partnered with GCash through its Study Now, Pay Laer program that allows enrollees to pay their tuition and other school fees through the app’s installment loan service GGives, providing them the flexibility to repay the amount within six to 18 months.

The college also offers Certification Programs for only P990 per month. This program is specifically designed to help non-graduate professionals and career shifters upskill or reskill to stay relevant, attain better employment, or overcome a career rut in this ever-changing global labor landscape.

Delivered through the global online platform Coursera, the program can help them earn micro-credentials in high-demand industries, such as virtual assistance, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and English language training. These self-paced courses are offered fully online, enabling enrollees to obtain a professional certification in two to three months.

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