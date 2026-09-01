This is not a drill: Chowking Choco Pao is back this Moon Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Chowking, the No. 1 Chinese QSR brand in the Philippines, brings back the Choco Pao this Moon Festival 2026, just in time for those who have been yearning for its return. The well-loved favorite is available for a limited time with its indulgent Dark Choco Delight, making every bite worth the wait.

The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is a time for reunion, togetherness, and sharing good fortune with family and friends. This year, Chowking taps into that feeling of yearning for familiar flavors, meaningful moments, and the joy of coming together with the comeback of its beloved Choco Pao.

Soft, fluffy, and filled with a rich dark chocolate center, the Choco Pao is the sweet treat fans have been waiting to enjoy again. Its Dark Choco Delight filling delivers a satisfying chocolate experience, making it a perfect indulgence on its own or as a sweet finish to a hearty meal.

And because no Chowking salu-salo is complete without a satisfying main meal, the Choco Pao is best paired with the Chowking Lauriat. From savory favorites to a rich chocolate treat, it is a combination made for sharing with the people you’ve been yearning to spend time with.

The celebration gets even more exciting with Chowking’s in-store Moon Festival activities such as the Luck ‘N Roll, which bring an extra dose of fun and good fortune to every visit. Families and friends can join in the festivities and get the chance to take home exciting prizes and exclusive Chowking surprises.

“Our Choco Pao’s return is our way of answering the call from fans who have been asking for their favorite treat to come back,” said Jia Du, head of Chowking marketing. “This Moon Festival, we invite everyone to give in to what they’ve been yearning for and enjoy more salu-salong sarap together at Chowking.”

This Moon Festival, Chowking has given everyone a reason to celebrate. With Choco Pao back on the menu, fans can once again enjoy the comfort of familiar flavors and create more meaningful moments over good food with loved ones.

The Chowking Choco Pao is available for a limited time at participating Chowking branches, for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery via the Chowking App, Chowking Delivery, GrabFood and foodpanda starting September 1, 2026.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Chowking. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.