PBBM affirms PTMP gains in 5th SONA, calls for greater cooperation as more operators and drivers consolidate

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reaffirmed the government's commitment to PTMP, citing its significant accomplishments and calling for the continued cooperation of transport stakeholders to reinforce a more reliable, more practical and more efficient public transportation system.

During his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Marcos emphasized the importance of industry support in accelerating the implementation of the PTMP while assuring the public that the program will continue to be implemented in a humane and equitable manner.

"Hinihiling ko ang suporta ng buong industriya upang mapaandar na natin sa lalong madaling panahon ang ating minimithing modernisasyon ng mga pampublikong sasakyan. Titiyakin natin na magiging makatao, magaan, at makatarungan ang pagpapatupad nito," the President said.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), under the leadership of Secretary Giovanni Lopez, implements a renewed strategy for the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), steering on achieving tangible and results-driven improvements in cities called Focus Areas which includes strengthening collaboration with transport service entities (TSEs), expanding modern PUVs deployment, and advancing route planning.

“The continued increase in the number of consolidated TSEs is an encouraging sign that the transport sector is moving forward. Nearly a decade into the implementation of PTMP, we have gained valuable insights into the best practices that drive successful modernization. These lessons continue to guide our efforts, together with transport cooperatives, LGUs and national government agencies, in building stronger transport organizations, improving services for commuters, and creating better opportunities for drivers, transport workers and operators,” Secretary Lopez said.

As of May 2026, 3,090 transport cooperatives and corporations have been formed under the program. Membership has also increased to 264,052 operators and drivers from 190,754, reflecting the continued expansion of TSEs and broader participation in PTMP.

In line with the administration's commitment to ensuring a just transition, the DOTr reopened applications for consolidation through Department Order No. 2025-009, as amended by Department Order No. 2026-002. The policy allows individual operators to either establish new TSEs or join existing cooperatives and corporations, subject to LTFRB guidelines, giving more drivers and operators the opportunity to participate in the PTMP.

The government has also expanded the deployment of modern public utility vehicles, with 12,052 modern PUVs now operating nationwide, representing a 143.8-percent increase from 4,944 in July 2022.

Meanwhile, 619 LGUs have completed their Local Public Transport Route Plans (LPTRP) and have been issued with Notices of Compliance (NOC), helping establish more efficient and responsive transport networks. Prepared by LGUs, an LPTRP identifies a locality's route network, the appropriate mode of service for each route, and the number of units needed to adequately serve commuters.

The President likewise recognized the PTMP's social support programs, particularly Tsuper Iskolar and EnTSUPERneur, which provide transport workers with skills training and livelihood assistance.

"Sa programang Tsuper Iskolar at ang programang EnTSUPERneur, naturuan ang mga drayber ng mga panibagong kaalaman na sa kanilang iba't ibang pangkabuhayan," the Chief Executive said.

Under these programs, 38,650 beneficiaries have received free skills training through Tsuper Iskolar, while 6,358 beneficiaries have been provided livelihood assistance under EnTSUPERneur, widening the economic opportunities available to drivers and operators as the sector modernizes—upskilling them for new roles and supporting alternative sources of income.

The DOTr is set to further strengthen the program through strategic initiatives, deepening its collaboration with the JICA Technical Cooperation Project (TCP), and expanding capacity-building initiatives for TSEs. These initiatives are expected to reinforce the program's long-term sustainability and support a more efficient, organized and commuter-focused public transport system.

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