Acer Day turns 10 with its biggest celebration yet

MANILA, Philippines — Acer marked a defining year in 2026 with the 10th anniversary of Acer Day. The milestone also coincided with Acer's 50th year as a technology company. In the Philippines, the celebration came to life with a concert at the Araneta Coliseum featuring some of the country's most exciting artists.

Over 8,500 Acer fans filled the Araneta Coliseum on a Sunday night to witness the musical extravaganza headlined by Acer ambassadors SB19. Other featured artists were 6cyclemind, Hey June!, El Manu, Jessy Kang, Dionela, Fitterkarma, and Earl Agustin. There were surprise performances by Janine Berdin and Jose Mari Chan, who sang his holiday anthem, “Christmas in Our Hearts.” Host Luis Manzano kept the energy strong throughout the evening.

Janine Berdin, SB19, Dionela and Hey June!

This year's celebration carried the theme #ShiftTheGame, encouraging the youth to step out of their comfort zones, take ownership of their future, and find new ways to approach culture, work, and play. In keeping with the theme, Acer Day 2026 also featured fitness activities, reflecting Acer's expansion into the lifestyle space through offerings like Acerpure home appliances and its new line of Acer luggage.

"Acer is constantly evolving to stay relevant to what our customers are passionate about, and that's reflected in how Acer Day has grown to include both music and fitness," said Sue Ong-Lim, Managing Director of Acer Philippines. "As we mark 50 years as a brand and 10 years of Acer Day, we wanted this celebration to be bigger and more meaningful than ever."

Acer Day has long been a festive tradition that fans look forward to each year, and 2026's edition was no exception. The celebrations began weeks earlier, on August 1, with the Acer Electric AI Night Run and will close out on September 13 with the Music Run, billed as "Asia's Fittest Party," at the SM MOA Complex.

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Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Acer. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.