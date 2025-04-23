Healthcare store expands carbon compensation, reforestation efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Health and beauty retailer Watsons expanded its partnership with environmental group ClimatePartner to enhance its carbon compensation initiative.

The retailer is aiming to offset more than 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions for every purchase of select Watsons Sustainable Choice products globally.

The partnership first began in 2023 with an initial seven featured products. Now the initiative has expanded to cover 30 products and both offline and online stores throughout Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, and the Philippines, among others.

The initiative will continue to focus reforestation efforts in Rimba Raya, Indonesia, as well as afforestation of in Dingxi, China, which is currently affected by desertification, droughts, and severe soil erosion.

Beyond the environmental benefits of native trees, tree planting and forest maintenance will also create employment opportunies for local residents.

On a local lens, Watsons Philippines has planted more than 5,800 trees during eco-tours and collected over 30 sacks of trash and scrap wood during coastal cleanups.

