Ya ya, yayo!

Yoya Gueco-Verdier established her namesake label after 12 years of experience and international retail. “My love for clothes started when I was four years old, playing pretend as I emptied my closet and packed outfits for a make-believe trip.”

Appreciation for fabrics and attention to detail was awakened while working as an apprentice for her grandfather’s tailoring shop during her youth. Her first job after college was with mentor and close friend Rajo Laurel at the House of Laurel, the designer’s ready-to-wear line.

Yoya gals: Odette Pumaren, Marilu Batchelor, Frannie Jacinto, Pat Daza

Yoya further honed her talent by taking courses at Central Saint Martins in London and moved to Canada. But the Philippines beckoned in 2019 when she came back to pursue her dream of having her own label with her Filipino-Canadian husband Alain Verdier and their two children.

During our visit to her newest store at the Shangri-La Plaza, one notices contemporary designs are a playful blend of contrasts with practicality, form and function in mind, with meticulous attention to detail in every garment and quality craftsmanship to fit all ages, sizes, genders and backgrounds.

Yoya explains, “Style is a powerful tool for selfexpression. We offer curated pieces to be worn in the years to come, making them perfect for the woman who values both function and fashion.”

* * *

Yoya outlets are located in Greenbelt 5, SM Aura BGC, Shangri-La Power Plaza, Rockwell Power Plant and various Rustan’s branches.

Art Singapore, Lah!

Tina Fernandez, Erica Reyes, Em and Mark Villar

Art has rapidly grown worldwide with the Asian market continually growing by leaps and bounds. To celebrate the upcoming third edition of Art SG, Southeast Asia’s leading international art fair, Shuyin Yang, Jet Acuzar, Tina Fernandez, Jun Villalon, Mike and Lou Samson hosted a party at WhyNot, the new art and cultural hub in Karrivin.

Artists, collectors, gallerists and art aficionados will look forward to the forthcoming fair in mid-January 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, featuring 106 galleries from 30 countries across three distinct sectors, showcasing the most visionary contemporary art from the region and beyond.

Gio Panlilio, Baby Imperial, Cedie Vargas, Martin Vargas

Shuyin Yang remarked, “We were thrilled to host so many familiar faces and new friends for the celebration of Art SG’s third edition. The vibrant art scene in Manila and its remarkable collectors are vital to our fair’s success. We invite Philippine art enthusiasts to join us in Singapore for an enriching week of artistic exploration. Our VIP program offers exclusive insights and interactions with artists and galleries. We look forward to deepening connections with the Philippine art community and showcasing the incredible talent thriving here.”

The presentation of Filipino artists in January will include luminaries such as Kristoffer Ardeña, Zean Cabangis, Jigger Cruz, JC Jacinto, Cian Dayrit, Ged Merino, Diokno Pasilan, Elmer Borlongan, BenCab, Mark Justiniani, while Jose John Santos III will present a solo exhibition at Gajah Gallery, Singapore during Singapore Art Week.

* * *

For more information, visit artsg.com or follow @art.sg on Instagram.

BenCab, Mark Justiniani, while Jose John Santos III will present a solo exhibition at Gajah Gallery, Singapore during Singapore Art Week.

***

For more information, visit artsg.com or follow @art.sg on Instagram.