The bathroom of your dreams

At the launch: Lixil Japan global sales development executive Tomohiko Ukita, Lixil Philippines marketing leader Emily Besavilla, country leader Hermie Limbo, project sales leader Heide Lopez, Sanitec president Edison Go, Kuysen Enterprises Inc. president Jensen Go, design and creatives head Marleen Go, and VP sales and marketing Ernie Reyes

The high-tech toilet, one of Japan’s more private attractions, is becoming a must-have in luxury bathrooms worldwide. Not only does it elevate one’s daily ritual, it’s also more hygienic, efficient, and, yes, luxurious.

This was highlighted at a special event celebrating the partnership between Inax, a leader in Japanese bathroom technology, and Kuysen, one of the country’s premier distributors of luxury home furniture.

Held at the Kuysen Design and Experience Center in Makati City, the gathering also showcased the shared commitment between Inax and Kuysen to deliver modern, human-centered designs that elevate living spaces and enrich everyday life.

The event was attended by Lixil Japan global sales development executive Tomohiko Ukita, country general manager Hermie Limbo, Lixil Philippines marketing head Emily Besavilla, and brand leader Flor Matildo, Kuysen president Jensen Go, vice president for sales and marketing Ernesto Reyes, and creative director Marleen Go-Uyecio.

Reflecting on the century-long journey of Inax in bathroom and home innovation, Ukita said, “As Japan modernized, so did the needs of its people. We listen, adapt, and create products that reflect their evolving needs — products that elevate daily life while honoring our rich heritage.”

Inax brings its signature blend of design and technology closer to Filipino families, helping create bathroom spaces that are as practical as they are enjoyable.

Decades ago, Japan’s approach to modern living began to shift, with the bathroom at the heart of this change. At this time, Inax was born. Known for introducing the first Japan-made shower toilets that combine innovation with thoughtful design, the brand has set new standards in hygiene and functionality. From the Sanitarina system to the touchless Satis G and Satis S toilets, and the eco-friendly 3-in-1 jet bowl, INAX continues to balance beauty, technology, and sustainability in its products.

Now, this legacy of craftsmanship and innovation is extended to every Filipino home. Together with Kuysen, Inax brings its signature blend of design and technology closer to Filipino families, helping create bathroom spaces that are as practical as they are enjoyable.

“We have always been at the forefront of bathroom innovation. It’s a brand that is synonymous with breakthrough design, and we continue to draw inspiration from our vision of enabling everyone to live well,” Matildo said.

The brand’s design philosophy centers on three key elements: tension, squoval, and volcano. Tension captures modern energy, squoval blends sharp and soft, while volcano reflects nature’s power and serenity. Together, they create designs that feel timeless and natural, echoing both technological advancements and humanity.

At its core, the brand is guided by four pillars: quality, design, innovation, and responsibility. These values ensure that each product is functional and

As it celebrates its 100th year of pioneering innovation, Inax’spartnership with Kuysen signals the beginning of a new era in Filipino bathroom design.

Inax products are available at Kuysen’s Quezon City and Makati stores.

For more updates on Inax, visit www.inax.com.ph and follow @INAXPhilippines on Facebook and @inax.philippines on Instagram.