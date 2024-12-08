Career shifts to culinary education continue to be the trend

MANILA, Philippines — Ever since culinary arts became the hottest trend in the country (and in the world!) and parents stopped thinking of their passionate kids as cooks but as chefs, more and more people have been gravitating towards this direction. Even established professionals have been taking the risk and making that career shift they have long wanted.

Within the Philippines' culinary landscape, the Center for Culinary Arts (CCA Manila) said that there is an increase in career-changing students entering its programs. This trend reflects broader changes in the food industry and labor market, as professionals from diverse backgrounds pivot to culinary careers. In a gist, they are sacrificing financial stability to pursue their passion.

Anton Luna is a B.S. Management degree holder.

Diverse individuals with one common passion

Four CCA Manila students exemplify this trend:

Ninj Guinti, a former brand officer for a leading food and beverage (F&B) company, cited industry experience as her catalyst.

"Working in F&B marketing opened my eyes to the creative possibilities in the kitchen," Guinti said. She noted that CCA Manila's program offers practical insights beyond cooking techniques, including "the discipline required in a professional kitchen."

Anton Luna, who holds a B.S. Management degree from Ateneo de Manila University, represents a growing number of recent graduates opting for specialized culinary training.

"There's so much to know in the culinary industry that I can now use to pursue my dream of owning and running a restaurant," Luna said, highlighting the entrepreneurial aspect of his culinary aspirations.

Rennard Jared Benedict Wong's transition from medicine to culinary arts underscores the pull of long-held passions. "As I grew older, I realized that I can never be truly happy with cooking just being my hobby," Wong explained. His story reflects a broader trend of professionals leaving established careers for the culinary world.

Orien Macapagal's shift from aviation studies to culinary arts was precipitated by the pandemic.

"Those were the times that I had a hard time dealing with what's happening," Macapagal recounted. "Cooking benefited my mental health."

His experience aligns with global patterns of career reassessment triggered by COVID-19.

Evolving curriculum

Dr. Veritas Luna, Chancellor of CCA Manila, noted that the institution's curriculum has evolved to meet changing industry needs.

"Our Diploma in Culinary Arts & Technology Management program combines practical kitchen training with comprehensive food service management education," Luna said. This approach aims to prepare graduates for diverse roles beyond traditional kitchen positions.

The culinary industry's expansion beyond restaurant kitchens is reflected in the school's alumni career trajectories. Graduates have found success as restaurant owners, recipe developers, culinary educators, and food stylists. Some, like Chef John Martho Buenaventura, have secured high-profile positions, such as Executive Chef of Emirates Flight Catering for VIP Flights.

Orien Macapagal shifted from aviation studies to culinary arts.

Economic implications of career shifts

This influx of career-changers into the culinary field may have broader economic implications. As the food service industry in the Philippines continues to grow, the injection of diverse skills and experiences could drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector.

The trend also raises questions about the long-term impact on industries losing talent to culinary arts. Further research is needed to understand the full economic implications of these career shifts. The institution welcomed new students last October, and it is expected to potentially provide more data on this ongoing trend in culinary education and career paths.

