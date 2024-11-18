Filipino Gen Z workers pursue financial stability, social impact at workâ€” study

Filipino Gen Z workers pursue financial stability, social impact at work— study

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Gen Z employees are driven by a desire for financial stability and a commitment to contributing to society, a recent study found. They are motivated by jobs that provide a meaningful work environment and the ability to support their families.

This does not imply that older generations in the workforce are not driven by similar motivations. Rather, the study highlights the unique workplace priorities and characteristics of Gen Z — born between 1995 and 2012 — in contrast to Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers.

Conducted by researchers from Ateneo de Manila University, the study explored the work motivations of Gen Z — the youngest generation in the workforce who are currently in their twenties.

The researchers also examined how these motivations influence job satisfaction, workplace commitment and work behavior.

Based on their interviews, Filipino Gen Z employees are primarily motivated by personal achievement, financial independence and passion for their work.

Other key motivators include opportunities for learning, career growth and the ability to provide for their families. The study also emphasized their strong desire to make a social impact through their work.

A sense of fulfillment

The youngest workers of today, a generation accustomed to voicing their opinions, said they work to achieve their “personal goals and aspirations” and have the means “to satisfy their needs and wants” without relying on family members.

“My main reason is to help my parents as their eldest child, especially since we’re in a Filipino household,” one respondent shared. The researchers said this shows the “collectivist nature” of Filipinos.

The study also found that Gen Zs are motivated to put in extra effort to advance their career within the company. On top of that, most are driven by money and rewards to cover daily expenses and “enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

“I’m mostly thinking of my future, it also motivates me when I am able to invest,” one respondent said.

Difference with Millennials. The study suggests that while Millennials value interesting work and collegial environments, Gen Zs place greater importance on “securing their future” through savings and investments.

“Even though Millennials put a premium on compensation, the Gen Z respondents are more specific as to how they want to use their salary,” researchers said, emphasizing how this reflects Gen Z’s practical, pragmatic and future-oriented characteristics.

Beyond the resolve to survive, Filipino Gen Z employees also feel encouraged to work when they know they can help others and “give back” to their community.

“I work since I want to contribute to the people, and I want to contribute to the nation, and I hope that with whatever job I’m doing, it helps the people of my nation … to live better lives,” one participant said.

Researchers believe this highlights how Gen Zs are more value and mission-driven than Millennials.

Survey findings. To complement their qualitative findings, the researchers also conducted a survey to identify motivating factors and evaluate their presence in the participants' current jobs.

It looked into seven factors: learning and development, family, impact on others and society, passion and enjoyment, financial security, providing for oneself, personal achievement and self-rewards.

Most Gen Z employees expressed in the survey that the ability to “provide for oneself” is the need most positively met in their work environment. Following this are “learning and development” and the ability to reward or treat oneself for their hard work.

What does this mean for managers?

The study found that when Gen Z employees recognize their motivations at work, it signals that their needs are being met.

Meeting these needs promotes positive attitudes and behaviors, which in turn lowers turnover rates and boosts performance.

To increase job satisfaction and engagement, the study suggests that employers focus on considering these work motivations to build a strong emotional attachment and commitment between employees and their workplace.

The study also recommends helping Gen Z employees understand the significance of their roles and how their work contributes to the team’s success. Researchers said this motivation may also be influenced by their concern for societal issues like diversity, inequality, poverty and the environment.

Who were the respondents? These findings were based on 40 interviews with Filipino employees aged 20 to 26, all of whom had worked for at least six months in industries such as IT, business process outsourcing, government, manufacturing, and banking and finance.

Respondents were asked questions such as, "Why do you work?" and "What motivates you to work?"

The study also surveyed 132 Filipino Gen Z employees aged 20 to 28, working at similar industries as the interviewees, at the time of data collection.

The study was published in October 2024.