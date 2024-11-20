Living your life in American outfits

American Eagle shoppers, including a number of celebrities and beauty queens, trooped to the branch at SM Aura recently to get their favorite pair of AE jeans customized with chains, charms and colorful waist tighteners. It was a fun event meeting people and making new friends, in addition to shopping for jeans to customize. DJ Yela Renee spun music that put guests in a relaxed mood while delicious food from Paul added to a festive atmosphere.

I must confess this was my first time to step inside American Eagle Outfitters and was I pleasantly surprised! It put me in a nostalgic mood, touring the store and seeing the merchandise which is such a good example of that casual and laidback American style. Most of my happy memories of the US have to do with spending time with my best friend Veronica or touring family around east and west coasts.

Dia Mate (left photo) and Michelle Arceo (right photo) are beauty pageant figures in American Eagle Outfitters.

Denim is a big staple of American fashion and there are many styles to choose from at American Eagle (AE). But though popularized by American cowboys, the fabric itself is not an American invention. Rather, it was developed in the French city of Nimes in the 18th century and takes its present name from “serge de Nimes” (the local fabric of Nimes). It was used primarily for workwear back then, which it is why denim was commonly turned into trousers and overalls. That’s pretty much what it’s also used for today.

In the ’50s, jeans became a symbol of freedom and rebellion, like when actors Marlon Brando and James Dean paired their jeans with leather jackets. Today, when fashion freedom reigns and being a fashion rebel is normal, denim jeans signify both style and comfort, a relaxed and easy attitude to life.

The message of American Eagle is, in fact, “Live Your Life”— meaning on your terms, with no pretenses or excuses. In the words of AE, “‘Live Your Life’ is a three-word call to action designed to inspire today’s digital generation to embrace the world with optimism, celebrate culture, and foster meaningful connections with themselves and others.”

American Eagle’s casual wear

“‘Live Your Life’ holds even greater significance today,” says their press statement. “It’s an anthem for AE’s newest generation of customers, encouraging them to pursue their passions while feeling confident and happy in the clothes they love.”

Targeting Gen Z in particular, or men and women aged 15 to 25, this is an apt message in a time when many young people feel pressured to look a certain way, dress a certain way, purchase (pricey) designer brands in order to belong. Those of us who are more than a generation older, such as myself, already realize that fashion is a tool that can help you feel good and confident about yourself. We don’t need to be a slave to fashion’s whims, keeping up with the latest because we feel we need to, and not because we want to.

Appropriately enough, AE jeans, shirts, dresses, jackets and the rest of its merchandise are easy on the pocket for young people. The pieces will last you through more than the current season, because classic American styles will take you from work to play to events. Unless you work in a field that requires business suits, jeans and a nice cotton shirt is appropriate almost anywhere, as anyone who has visited the US will tell you.

Jameson Blake

Here in the Philippines, AE jeggings continue to be the most popular style over the other bestsellers that include original straight and classic boot cut. While taller Americans favor straighter jeans, we Pinoys look better in fitted styles that also make commuting easier. For taller Pinoy men, athletic skinny is popular. AE is also introducing carpenter jeans and the 24/7 active collection which was designed for outdoor activities.

Whether you were able to catch any of the AE promotions or not, a stroll around the store and trying on a pair of jeans or two are enough to let you see that AE pieces will “live long in your closet,” as stylist Liz Uy likes to describe classic clothes.

That’s because classic Americana is what American Eagle Outfitters is all about. It’s as American as a slice of apple pie, or a helping of cheesy mac ‘n’ cheese.