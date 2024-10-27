Is the new iphone 16 still a good investment?

Globe proposes why it could be.

MANILA, Philippines — Did you know that iPhone owners are keeping their phones the longest? According to a study by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), they are often trading in their old devices —typically an iPhone, too — to upgrade rather than disposing of them, highlighting a shift toward more sustainable and financially savvy phone ownership. It’s a testament to the iPhone’s enduring appeal, and the latest iPhone 16 is no exception.

In the Philippines, Globe helped pave the way for this shift. “Globe was the first telco to launch the iPhone in the Philippines in 2008,” says Eric Tanbauco, head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business. Since then, Globe has released plans to make the switch and upgrade easier and more cost-effective.

One standout feature is its Trade-In Program, in partnership with leading tech e-store CompAsia. Associate director Henry Ng explains: “Through our partnership, we implement a Trade-In Program that offers a sustainable solution by giving your old iPhones a new lease on life.”

Instead of discarding your device, trade it in, and receive cashback when you get the new iPhone 16 to offset your Globe Postpaid bill. According to Ng, the iPhone continues to be a bestseller, no matter the model. Reflecting the shift in attitudes, they are also often traded in better conditions. Regardless, CompAsia refurbishes devices after a comprehensive 32-step quality check. The process includes a military grade data reset, ensuring every user’s security.

Globe users can trade in their old iPhones (from iPhone 11 to iPhone 15) and receive up to P55,700 off the iPhone 16. The trade-in value is credited to their postpaid bill, helping offset costs while promoting more responsible e-waste management. That’s more than just a phone upgrade — it’s an investment that stretches your peso further, while also contributing to Globe’s Net Zero commitments by reducing e-waste. “It’s a win-win situation: you get valuable savings, and we ensure your device is responsibly recycled or repurposed,” Ng says.

For those looking to make the switch, the program covers devices from other brands, too. The program is a key part of Globe’s advocacy for device circularity to minimize e-waste, in line with its Net Zero commitments. Using refurbished phones have an 87% lower climate impact than new devices, according to the GSMA.

Preparing for apple intelligence

One reason to consider upgrading now is Apple’s upcoming release of Apple Intelligence features across its devices on Oct. 28. These AI-powered features won’t be limited to the iPhone but will be integrated across Apple’s ecosystem.

“In order to support the growing consumption of our growing consumers, especially in anticipation of AI, we do need a robust and reliable network. Globe continues to invest in our network,” Tanbauco says.

Globe has been recognized as the Philippine’s Most Reliable Network in the last four quarters by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data, but they’re not resting on their laurels. “We will watch how much data the AI will eat up, although I don’t think it will be much, but we always look at our offers based on the customer needs and that's definitely something we will keep an eye out for in the future. The offers we have on prepaid and postpaid are regularly reviewed,” he assures.

Flexible plans

Worried about the upfront cost? Globe has you covered. Their exclusive GPlan Plus offers options like 0% installment for up to 36 months, so you can pay as little as P1,414 per month, depending on your chosen plan. The All-New GPlan Plus 999 gives you flexibility, whether you’re after a device plan or a SIM-only setup with higher data inclusions that can be exchanged for e-commerce vouchers.

Postpaid users can take advantage of additional lifestyle perks — think airport lounge access, priority networks, and exclusive dining discounts. The best part? Globe ensures that whether you’re a Prepaid or Postpaid subscriber, you’re not just buying an iPhone, you’re unlocking an entire lifestyle upgrade. Tanbauco reiterates, “There’s no better way to get your new iPhone than with Globe.”

