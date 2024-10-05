Cong TV, Viy Cortez expecting 2nd baby

MANILA, Philipppines — The family of content creator couple Cong TV and Viy Cortez is growing yet again after revealing they're expecting a second child.

Cong and Viy made the announcement in a video uploaded on the former's YouTube channel last October 2 when Cong surprised Viy with a trip to Taiwan last August.

WATCH: CongTV, Viy expecting another child

The couple only spent several hours in Taiwan, with Viy still in her pajamas, as the main agenda of the trip was to eat at one of Viy's favorite ramen restaurants, Ichiran.

Toward the end of the video as the couple were heading to the airport, Cong shared, "Next time, apat na tayong magla-lakad dito."

It is then revealed that Cong and Viy were indeed expecting, and the trip was to lowkey satisfy Viy's pregnancy cravings — and to restock their Ichiran ramen noodles after just running out.

WATCH: Viy shows sonogram of 2nd baby

The following day, Viy revealed when she fout out she was pregnant, showing her positive pregnancy test result to family and friends, on her own YouTube channel.

Viy's video also included the photoshoot of her with Cong, their two-year-old son Kidlat, and sonogram photos they printed out of their soon-to-be baby.

Cong and Viy dated for around a decade before tying the knot earlier this year. — Videos from the YouTube channels of Cong TV and Viy Cortez

