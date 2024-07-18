Cong TV, Donny Pangilinan interview with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Philippines teased some of the highlights of actor Donny Pangilinan and content creator Lincoln Velasquez's, better known as Cong TV, trip to South Korea for the "Deadpool and Wolverine" press tour.

Donny and Cong were part of the Philippine contingent that met up with the blockbuster's stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the latter returning as the mutant Wolverine after seven years.

"Ang tanong, ready na ba sila sa amin?" Cong said as they prepared to meet the acting duo, with Donny smiling beside him. "Sila dapat 'yung kabahan kasi 'di nila kami kilala eh. Hindi nila alam tatanong namin eh."

Cong might not have been joking because one of his questions was, "In the trailer, you fight a lot. Why?," which had Ryan and Hugh in stitches.

Donny's question was as casual, asking who between the two heals faster, a reference to both heroes' skills.

"And I heard from you that you're a terrible father," Cong quipped, to which had Ryan jokingly yell, "Michelle, contain your client!"

Later on during the event proper, Donny and Cong pretended that the crowd were cheering for them when in fact the applause was for Ryan and Hugh.

"Sobrang saya kasi nakita nami ulit 'yung best friends namin," Donny also quipped. "Pangarap ko ma-interview 'yung dalawang superhero na 'to in real life. Mas pangarap ko na mag-interview sa kanila kasama 'tong gwapo na 'to."

The two Filipinos previously posted on their social media account similar selfies they took with Ryan and Hugh, with Donny posting an extra one of Hugh covering Cong's face with his Wolverine character, and both are likely to upload more content from their interaction soon.

"Isinantabi muna namin ang away namin ni Donny sa basketbol para pagbigyan sila na magvideo-video daw," Cong wrote in his post, referring to his and Donny's face-off at the recent Star Magic Games.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" premieres in Philippine theaters on July 24. — Video from Marvel Philippines' YouTube channel

