Arlene Muhlach graduates college with Communication degree at 55

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Arlene Muhlach graduated from college with a degree in Communication at age 55 years old.

Muhlach shared the news on social media that she got her Communication degree from Philippine Women's University following the school's 101st commencement exercised held at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The actress recalled needing to stop college when she was already in her third year because a work opportunity came, then her focus shifted after starting a family.

She called graduating from college at 55 proof "it is never too late to fulfill a longstanding goal" and expressed gratitude to her professors and classmates, quipping she had so many questions to ask, as well as her husband Warren and two kids.

"Age is just a number, determination and passion are what truly matters," Muhlach ended.

Several of Muhlach's peers and colleagues congratulated her on graduating, including Edu Manzano, Pops Fernandez, Marjorie Barretto, Rita Avila, Nadia Montenegro, Lara Quigaman, among others.

Muhlach also credited fellow actress Ruffa Gutierrez for pushing her pursue the course, this as Gutierrez also finished the same degree at Philippine Women's University under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program two years ago.

