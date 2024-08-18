'Never too late': Bogart the Explorer goes back to college to study agroforestry

MANILA, Philippines — Host-content creator and musician Marco Ho, more popularly known as Bogart the Explorer, is returning to college to pursue a new degree.

Bogart received a scholarship from Caraga State University for an Agroforestry degree, a focus that incorporates farming and trees into society through agricultural means.

He shared the update on social media, sharing photos of his college IDs over 20 years apart. The wacky content creator talked about how it was never too late for people of his age to study or pursue dreams.

Bogart recounted his early aspirations of becoming an inventor and National Scientist, a path that led him to being a Department of Science and Technology scholar at the University of the Philippines Diliman for Engineering.

After six years, he was not able to obtain his diploma as he shifted to content creation and entertainment, which caught everyone, including himself, by surprise. With his new scholarship, Bogart sees it not just an opportunity to graduate but to find new direction.

"My story isn't one of finishing what I started, but of redefining what it means to pursue knowledge and purpose. This journey isn't about getting a job after graduation anymore — it's about actually making a difference in the lives of those around me," Bogart explained. "Through learning how to build a life that's sustainable, not only for us, but for the planet we live in as well."

Bogart quipped that his face's age lines and being twice the age of classmates are proof it's "never too late to chase after what you truly want in life" and encouraged others to conquer the fear of first steps to one's dreams.

"Don't let that fear stop you. Life is too short to let your dreams pass you by," he continued. "If you have a dream, no matter how long it's been on the shelf, dust it off and give it the life it deserves. It's never too late."

He ended his post in Bisaya, joking people his age should also go back to school because he was "shy" about being the only "old" person in his class.

