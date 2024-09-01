Finding modern heroes in ourselves

(L-R): Phil. Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Pres., Consul Enunina Mangio and PCCI Hon. Chair and Treasurer, Dr. Sergio Ortiz-Luis, Jr.; Founder and Chairman of Asia's Modern Hero Awards, Dr. Ronnel P. Ybanez; OFW Party-List Representative Marissa Del Mar Magsino, and Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) Board Member Mr. George

Once in a while, we get a reminder of why we do what we do. For a media professional like yours truly, the simplest of these come in the form of messages or comments left by viewers. It could be a quick thank-you from a couple recently married, who shared how our family-focused segments helped them figure out the newest chapter of their lives, or our younger viewers telling us how they found inspiration to take their health seriously from our wellness content.

It is truly one of the greatest pleasures in this line of work to know that the time and passion you invest in telling a good story can end up touching the lives of many people from different walks of life. And that may be one of the most important things that new media has given us: to reach more people than ever, allowing us to transform the way we tell stories and connect with our audiences.

At the same time, to be recognized by an institution that shares your mission and advocacies is as unforgettable as it is rewarding. It is with deep gratitude and pleasure that I share with you that in late August, yours truly was among those honored at the Asia’s Modern Hero Awards 2024, as Asia's Reliable and Trusted Multiplatform Host/Anchor and Producer.

Thank you, Asia’s Modern Hero Awards!

The author accepting the award for Asia's Reliable and Trusted Multiplatform Host/Anchor and Producer at the Asia’s Modern Hero Awards 2024 with its founder, Dr. Ronnel Ybanez (left) and my husband, Nonong (right).

I would like to offer my warmest congratulations as well to some of my fellow awardees: Architect Felino Palafox Jr., ALC Chairman Edgardo Cabangon, FFFCI Executive Vice President Victor Lim, PA Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Former PNP Chief Gen. Robert Lastimoso, Executive Minister of the PMCC Jonathan Ferriol, FPJ Bayanihan Chairman Brian Poe Llamanzares, National Security Adviser Gen. Eduardo Año, TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, Tingog Partylist Representative Yedda Romualdez, Senators Joel Villanueva, and Robin Padilla.

It’s an honor to be included among these luminaries of different sectors.

Sen. Joel, who was honored with the Asia’s Preeminent Legislator for Outstanding Public Service, shared how 23 years ago, being a politician wasn’t among his aspirations. “But contributing to something bigger than us is such an amazing experience,” he reflected, admitting that now he finds his job fulfilling.

Gen. Lastimoso previously served as the PNP Chief more than two decades ago but did not fade from public service after leading our police force. He continued to serve the public as the General Manager of the MRT-3 from 2004 until 2009, and Chairman of the Philippine National Railways Board from 2017 to 2022.

Edgard Cabangon, one of the leaders in the media industry — and several other sectors — that I hold in high esteem, was honored with Asia’s Humanitarian Hero: ALC’s Compassionate Steward of COVID-19 Refuge. Under his leadership, Cabangon’s ALC Group of Companies mobilized to offer the help that many communities during the pandemic badly needed.

Brian Poe Llamanzares dedicated the award to his grandfather Fernando Poe Jr., to whom the same group he leads was named after. “This award is a tribute to my grandfather who also celebrates his 85th birthday this August,” said Brian. Through the work of the FPJ Panday Bayanihan, he remarked, “FPJ’s memories remain alive in all of us.”

(L-R): Sen. Joel Villanueva, ALC Chairman Edgardo Cabangon, FPJ Bayanihan Chairman Brian Poe Llamanzares, Former Sen. Gringo Honasan, (far right) LtGen. Roy Galido, Commanding General of the Phil. Army

In his acceptance speech for Asia’s Remarkable Leader and Distinguished Military Servant, Lt. Gen. Galido affirmed that he would continue to do his best to “lead the Philippine Army to greater heights.. We will work silently and quietly in our jobs to make your life easier and for you to sleep soundly at night.”

We heard a heartfelt tribute from Gen. Eduardo Año for his mentors and colleagues at the Philippine Army, “who have sacrificed so much, and whose hands held me up when the weight of responsibility seemed too heavy to carry… May we always bear in mind that we can all be heroes not merely by accomplishing great things but also in our little ways that can continually create ripples of transformations and advancements now and in the future.”

(L-R) National Security Adviser Gen. Eduardo Año and wife; The author with Arch. Jun Palafox.

The Asia’s Modern Hero for Architectural Innovation was awarded to Architect Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr., who shared his optimism for the development of our country. “When we effectively address our challenges today, we’ll have more blessings than challenges,” said Architect Jun, aspiring that the Philippines can be a first world country, and “a first world economy by 2040.”

My gratitude extends as well to the esteemed executive council who lead the selection of this year’s awardees: Phil. Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President Consul Enunina Mangio, and PCCI Hon. Chairman and Treasurer Dr. Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr.; Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. Board Member Mr. George Chua Cham; Former Tacloban City Mayor, the ever-beautiful Cristina Gonzales Romualdez, and OFW-Partylist Representative, Congresswoman Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino.

Among the council, I was opportune enough to personally witness the philanthropy of Dr. Ortiz-Luis and Mr. Cham in previous years. Dr. Ortiz-Luis consistently champions the development of our local small and medium enterprises, while Mr. Cham is one of our country’s pioneers in forging a healthier and mutually-productive relationship between the Philippines and China.

As we highlight philanthropy and modern heroism, let us acknowledge as well, the standards being set by the lead foundation for the awards program, Chunnel and Channel Foundation Inc. and its president, Dr. Ronnel P. Ybañez. Since its establishment, the group has been the active partner of institutions across sectors and industries in building transformative initiatives and changing the way Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is being fulfilled.

The journey to ‘tradigital’ media

The recognition granted to me at the Asia’s Modern Hero Awards is one that I would surely keep close to my heart, as it is the very first award I’ve been honored with since I began my journey into producing shows for digital platforms more than three years ago.

Documenting pivotal moments: From the 2015 Papal Visit to covering political milestones, to bringing stories about Filipino communities abroad through anchoring Balitang Middle East with news icon Henry Omaga-Diaz.

Founding Big Angel Solutions, OPC (the organization behind my self-produced shows, Pamilya Talk and Okay Doc, and other communications projects) during the pandemic was one of the biggest steps I have taken in my media career.

Coming from my 25-year career in traditional media, the stories and the lessons I kept close to my chest fuelled my endeavor to produce content that inspires, informs, and entertains our fellow Filipinos in the midst of the worry and confusion that marked our experiences during the pandemic.

Before Asia’s Modern Hero Awards, most of the honors I was fortunate enough to be conferred with were from my work in ABS-CBN, either as a broadcast journalist, or for my participation in its public affairs and social services programs, including our time heading Bantay Bata 163.

Big Angel Solutions, OPC: where seasoned ABS-CBN veterans meet Gen Z fresh talents – a powerful blend of experience and innovation, dedicated to creating impactful content that makes a difference.

With that in mind, being cited as Asia's Reliable and Trusted Multiplatform Host/Anchor and Producer feels surreal. But at the same time, it is in a way a form of validation for media professionals like us --- that exploring more ways to tell important stories and connect with audiences is the right step forward.

But regardless of the platform, I pledge to remain committed to truth, to excellence, and to creating impactful content to make a real difference in the life of our kababayans — to empower families, to uplift communities, and to contribute to nation-building.

My self-produced shows are aired online and on-air via ABS-CBN TFC and JeepneyTV. (left) From interviews with the Supreme Court Justices, to levelled-up health and public service shows (below), to educational travel shows, the passion for compelling and experiential, immersive stories continues

I would not be able to do half of the work I’ve done or the achievements I’ve found without the special people in my life. I dedicate my award to my family – to my parents, my husband, and my kids – and to each and every one of you, my readers, my audience, my KasamBuhays. Thank you for being with me in my journey and for sharing with me your energy, your time, and your love.

------

