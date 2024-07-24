Louis Vuitton captures the excitement and energy of the world’s premier sailing regatta

Louis Vuitton emblems blend with bold colors and nautical codes in three themes: “Riding the Waves” for technical pieces, “A Day on the Deck” for sporty day wear, and “Elegant Summer Evening” wear.

MANILA, Philippines — Louis Vuitton proudly presents special capsule collections for men and women, designed in honor of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona sailing race.

The vibrant, dynamic America’s Cup logo — the historical graphic “V,” a signature code developed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton — forms a recurring motif throughout.

Established in 1851, the America’s Cup is the world's oldest international sporting trophy; Louis Vuitton’s sponsorship of the race began more than 40 years ago, in 1983.

To honor those longstanding ties and shared values of travel, innovation and performance, Louis Vuitton this year celebrates becoming the title partner of the globally prized sporting event, now called the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, in addition to organizing the legendary qualifying stages, the Louis Vuitton Cup.



