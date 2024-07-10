BT21 mini jumbo fans launched

Gifted sleepyhead Koya, kind and loving foodie RJ, mini prankster Shooky, expressive-faced dancing machine Mang, the pure-at-heart Chimmy, an off-the-wall curious soul prince Tata, and brawny hearty rumps Cooky will have their own seven-inch mini jumbo fan.

MANILA, Philippines — Hanabishi Appliances partnered with BT21 to release a special edition mini jumbo fan collection, featuring the globally beloved characters.

“We are excited to announce this partnership between Hanabishi and BT21 and we can’t wait to unveil the products for everyone to enjoy,” said Cherish Ong-Chua, Vice President for Marketing and Finance of Hanabishi Appliances.

Since its launch in 2017, BT21 has come out with varied products bearing the charming designs of the BT21 Universe, available in candy colors and featuring a different character for each fan. The special edition mini jumbo fans are not just practical must-haves for staying cool but also collectible items.

All the fans have a three-speed option control, 90-degree tilt function, thermal fuse protection, powerful airflow and turbine grill. Each fan will retail for P1,299.

The Hanabishi special edition mini jumbo fans featuring BT21 will be officially unveiled and made available this month.

