Here’s why you shouldn’t miss Landers’ Super Crazy Sale

Landers Superstore, recognized as Retailer of the Year for Asia, Australia and New Zealand at the 2024 Vertex Awards, goes all-out on its eighth anniversary.

The craziest and biggest retail event of the year is back, so bring your A-game when you visit any of Landers Superstore’s 12 locations nationwide.

You know the drill. Make a list of what you want to buy ahead of time. This can help you keep a clear head when it’s time to start shopping. At Landers, there are deals on just about every sort of item you can think of, from grocery items to clothes, toys and home goods. So, take a deep breath and don’t get sucked into the frenzy.

Commitment to excellence and member satisfaction

Since its launch in 2016, Landers Superstore has been making waves in the retail scene for offering top-notch brands and quality products — both local and international — as well as for pioneering innovative membership perks like discounted fuel, free haircuts, and low-priced medicine.

Now in its eighth year, Landers continues to solidify its position as one of the leading retailers in the country today with 12 stores in key locations nationwide and three opening soon.

Add to that, Landers Superstore was recognized as Retailer of the Year for Asia, Australia and New Zealand at the 2024 Vertex Awards. These achievements reflect Landers Superstore’s commitment to excellence and member satisfaction.

Landers Superstore has much to be thankful for and this year’s Super Crazy Sale aims to give credit where credit is due: their 1.9 million members. The grand scale of the activations is their way of giving back the love and support they have received for the past eight years. To encourage its patrons to join the celebration, Landers is giving away P20 million worth of prizes.

Here’s why you shouldn’t miss this year’s Super Crazy Sale:

• The Shop & Win Anniversary Raffle. A first for Landers, in this year’s main highlight, members can get the chance to win a brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera S, and a brand-new, top-of-the-line Kia Sonet. Eight minor prizes will also be up for grabs every month starting July 15. Members will earn one raffle entry for an accumulated purchase of P4,000 at any Landers Superstore or at www.landers.ph. One hundred lucky members will be selected every 15th of the month to compete for the final grand draw. The raffle will run from June 8 to Dec. 31. Monthly draws will be held every 15th of the month, while the grand draw for the Porsche 911 Carrera S will be on Jan. 20, 2025. This will be a great opportunity for members to turn their shopping experience at Landers into a life-changing event!

Get a chance to win a Porsche 911 Carrera S with the Landers Shop and Win promo.

• The Piso Sale is back to delight members with daily drops of premium items for only P1 each. This doorbuster promo offers exclusive, good deals that often requires shoppers to arrive early to score them.

• Buy-one, get-one deals. Enjoy an extensive selection of 50% off and buy-one, get-one deals in-store and at www.landers.ph.

• Half-price discount on membership fees with credit card upgrade. As part of its anniversary surprise, Landers Superstore has teamed up with leading digital bank, Maya, to offer an all-new membership experience that’s guaranteed to take shopping sprees to new heights. The Landers Cashback Everywhere Membership Card is a membership and credit card in one that provides instant cashback rewards with every swipe, while still enjoying complete access to all Landers membership perks. Members will be given the exclusive opportunity to sign up early for this upgraded membership at 50% off or P350 only instead of the regular fee of P700 from June 1 to 30. Interested applicants or members just need to visit the membership counter at any Landers store or go to www.landers.ph to avail of the promo.

The retail giant goes above and beyond to create a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for its members. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of in-store shopping or the convenience of online shopping, Landers Superstore has you covered.

