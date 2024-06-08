Heart Evangelista clarifies SSFI officers have no salaries

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista clarified she will receive no salary as president of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. or SSFI.

Earlier this week Heart was sworn in as the SSFI president after her husband Chiz Escudero succeeded fellow senator Miguel "Migz" Zubiri as Senate president.

The organization is involved in socio-civic activities overseen by spouses and family members of the Senate.

Heart shared photos and videos of her oath-taking ceremony alongside other SSFI officers on her social media accounts where she also gave a brief background to the organization.

@lme85 The @senatespousesph foundation was created in 1987 by the spouses of senators in their private capacities ♥?it’s a non-stock-non-profit organization.♥? all is done from the heart and for the love of our nation!indeed it’s an honor to share this with my fellow senate spouses ♥? Follow @senatespousesph to keep updated :) ? original sound - Heart Evangelista

"The SSFI was created in 1987 by the spouses of senators in their private capacities. It's a non-stock-non-profit organization," Heart said. "All is done from the heart and for the love of our nation!"

On TikTok, Heart reposted one user's comment that pointed out none of the SSFI officers will receive any salaries and that members really take part "for the love of [the] job."

Chiz advised Heart shouldn't feel pressured heading the SSFI, assuring the only things she would sacrifice were time and attention, quipping they would be taken from time and attention devoted to him.

"'Wag mag pa-pressure, kung ano lang ang kaya 'yun lang ang gawin. Wala siyang barometrong susundan kundi 'yung sarili niyang kakayahan," Chiz said.

