'Wag mag pa-pressure': Chiz Escudero tells Heart Evangelista on heading Senate Spouses Foundation

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 7:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista should not feel pressured in her new role as head of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc., (SSFI) her husband and senator Chiz Escudero advised.

Heart was sworn in as the SSFI president last June 5. Her new post came after Chiz succeeded fellow senator Miguel "Migz" Zubiri as Senate President.

The organization is involved in socio-civic activities overseen by spouses and family members of the Senate.

Chiz acknowledged that Heart is not accustomed to the world of politics, just as he is not used to being in showbiz.

Asked if there were any sacrifices Heart would have to make, Chiz assured the only things she would sacrifice were time and attention, quipping they would be taken from time and attention devoted to him.

"'Wag mag pa-pressure, kung ano lang ang kaya 'yun lang ang gawin. Wala siyang barometrong susundan kundi 'yung sarili niyang kakayahan," Chiz advised, adding that Heart should not feel pressured to compare herself to others.

The Senate President also quipped he sometimes accompanies Heart going to fashion shows and modelling stints, and what matters is she is able to fulfill her tasks.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista takes oath as Senate Spouses Foundation new president

