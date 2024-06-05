Inspired by sunny beach days

Beauties and their bags: Heart Evangelista and Catriona Gray at the launch of the FLPop and FLPosh collections at the Fauré Le Page store in Greenbelt 4. Heart is carrying the FLPosh Ladies First 24 bag.

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista and Catriona Gray brought celebrity dazzle to Fauré Le Page Philippines’ launch of the new FLPop and FLPosh collections at the flagship store in Greenbelt 4.

Heart was toting Fauré Le Page’s new icon, the FLPosh Ladies First 24 bag, which embodies the typical Parisian woman’s combination of femininity with strong character. Styled like an officer’s cartridge pouch with a feminine edge, it’s armed with signature jewelry like a barrel clasp and Brandenburg shoulder pad trimmed with grained calf leather, and an interior full of compartments for secret “weapons.”

No weapons needed for these beauties, who highlighted the fact that, locally, Fauré Le Page is attracting a younger market captivated by the brand’s trademark elegance with loads of swagger.

Beach vibes: Fauré Le Page’s FLPop Take it Easy 19 bag

This market will love the new FLPop and FLPosh collections, both inspired by the sea and sand of sunny beach days on the Riviera.

The limited-edition FLPop collection accents the warmth of the iconic sand-colored Scale pattern with vibrant pops of sea green and blue. Fauré Le Page’s iconic Daily Battle tote is rendered in Hot Sand scale canvas with blue or green leather piping; as do the Take it Easy 19 bag, the Pochette Zip 29, and the super-cute Gangsta phone pouch and card holders with stitched-on leather guns.

Summer breeze: Limited-edition Beach Fouta made of 100% cotton in FLPop yellow, blue and green

Summer accessories include a limited-edition Beach Fouta, a large beach towel made of 100% cotton jacquard in FLPop yellow, blue and green. It’s soft, lightweight, and bears a seasonal interpretation of the dragon-scale pattern, combining the FLP monogram with a ship’s anchor for a distinctive cruise look.

Meanwhile, the timeless FLPosh collection is undeniably elegant, featuring a sand-colored FLPosh jacquard woven with a tri-color Scale pattern — a seasonal interpretation of the scale motif that symbolizes Maison Fauré le Page.

Armed for seduction: The FLPop Daily Battle 35, a summer take on Fauré Le Page’s iconic Daily Battle tote

The limited-edition FLPosh Quiver 23 bucket bag and angular SagaCity 31 bag are the modern woman’s essential “weapons carriers,” woven with the FLPosh motif inspired by the canvas fabrics of sailor bags, while the handwoven leather handles are a tribute to the craftsmanship of sword handles.

Truly, Fauré Le Page’s evolution from 18th-century gunsmith to 21st-century luxury leather-goods supplier has been a journey filled with creativity, humor and style.

***

The Fauré Le Page boutique is located in Greenbelt 4, Ayala Center, Makati.