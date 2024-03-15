Mark Leviste proud of Bimby's love for Kris Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste was all praises to Kris Aquino’s son Bimby after Bimby decided to stay in Los Angeles for his mom.

In an interview with the media during the BarakoFest 2024 yesterday, Mark said he admires Bimby for his love for Kris.

“He decided to stay in Los Angeles with Kris,” Mark said.

“There are plans for him to explore show business. Alam mo si Bimb talagang hahanga ka sa bata, he's way ahead of his time, even if he's barely 17. He’s turning 17 in April. But he thinks, he acts, and he cares and loves his mom like a bona fide adult.

“He’s a young adult, he's matured, very responsible for his age, he takes good care of his mom like no other.”

Together with Vilma Santos, Mark led the opening of BarakoFest 2024 yesterday in Lipa, Batangas.

From March 14 to 16, the three-day festival pays homage to the rich culture of the region, highlighting the “Barako” characteristic of Batangueños.

“BarakoFest is not just a celebration of our Barako spirit but also a showcase of hard work, ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and passion of our people in Batangas. We are excited to share our culture, our traditions, and our indomitable Barako spirit with the world," Vilma said.

BarakoFest 2024 promises an immersive experience into the world of music, art, food, adrenaline rush, and non-stop partying with a special focus on the Batangueño fellowship, known for its strong bond and valiant spirit. The festival invites a smorgasbord of enthusiasts, local communities, and tourists to join a variety of activities designed to entertain, educate, and invigorate the senses.

