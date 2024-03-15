Mark Leviste gives updates on Kris Aquino's health condition

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste gave an update on his girlfriend Kris Aquino's condition.

In an interview with the media during the BarakoFest 2024, Mark said Kris postponed her confinement in the hospital due to a COVID-19 alert.

“She postponed her confinement at UCLA hospital. While I was still there, nagkaroon ng COVID alert sa mga medical facilities. That's why I decided to go home first kasi waiting time. But any time that she needs me to be in Los Angeles, of course, I'll give it my utmost priority,” he said.

Mark said he’s in the country to fulfill his responsibility to his constituents, but will go back to LA if needed.

“Siyempre, may mga responsibilidad naman din ako dito kaya kailangang magtrabaho din. But as I’ve said, isang tawag lang, mabilis pa ako sa alas-kuwatro na darating sa Los Angeles,” he said.

When asked when he is coming back to LA for Kris, Mark said, “Well, kung walang emergency, after Holy Week.”

“Kasi nagsasalitan din kami ng mga sisters niya, ibang kaibigan, para hindi sabay-sabay. That way, we are assured na Madam is in good company, other than the good company of Bimb kasi si Kuya Josh nandito sa Pilipinas e."

Together with Vilma Santos, Mark led the opening of BarakoFest 2024 yesterday in Lipa, Batangas.

From March 14 to 16, the three-day festival pays homage to the rich culture of the region, highlighting the “Barako” characteristic of Batangueños.

“BarakoFest is not just a celebration of our Barako spirit but also a showcase of hard work, ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and passion of our people in Batangas. We are excited to share our culture, our traditions, and our indomitable Barako spirit with the world," Vilma said.

BarakoFest 2024 promises an immersive experience into the world of music, art, food, adrenaline rush, and non-stop partying with a special focus on the Batangueño fellowship, known for its strong bond and valiant spirit. The festival invites a smorgasbord of enthusiasts, local communities, and tourists to take part in a variety of activities designed to entertain, educate, and invigorate the senses.

