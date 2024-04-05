^

Lifestyle

Liza Soberano seen in Los Angeles driving sports car worth P8.4M

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 11:51am
Liza Soberano
Screengrab via Daniel Mac's TikTok

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano was featured by popular American TikTok vlogger Daniel Mac. 

Mac is a known street vlogger who asks people what they do for a living after seeing them drive a nice car.

Liza was interviewed while she was driving a BMW i8. 

A quick Google search about the BMW i8 said that the car was the first series-produced plug-in hybrid sports car in 2014.

@mylove_lizquen Liza Soberano featured Daniel Mac "What Do you Do For Living" #lizasoberano #infringement #fyp #foryoupage #trend @Liza Soberano ? original sound - Forever LizQuen ?

It is priced at approximately $150,000 or P8.4 million. 

"The BMW i8 combines many unique attributes: sports car, coupé or roadster, pioneer, brand-shaper, innovator, future-oriented design. A typical future classic," said Marc Thiesburger, Corporate Communications and Policy BMW Group Classic.

