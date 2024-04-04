^

Liza Soberano featured by famous American TikTok vlogger Daniel Mac

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 3:50pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano was featured by popular American TikTok vlogger Daniel Mac. 

Daniel was known as a street vlogger asking people what they do for a living after he sees a nice car the people are driving. 

Liza was interviewed while she's driving a BMW I8. 

"I'm an actress but a lot of my works (are) in the Philippines, so you probably don't recognize me," Liza answered when she was asked what she does for a living. 

@mylove_lizquen Liza Soberano featured Daniel Mac "What Do you Do For Living" #lizasoberano #infringement #fyp #foryoupage #trend @Liza Soberano ? original sound - Forever LizQuen ?

"Are you from Manila?" Daniel asked next.

"Are you Liza?" he added. 

Daniel then asked for Liza's advice for people who love acting. 

"Just be true to yourself and take risks," she answered. 

Liza also said in the video that her favorite car is the Audi R8. 

