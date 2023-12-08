Karla Estrada sports short hairdo

MANILA, Philippines — Karla Estrada shared a video of her with a short hairdo on Instagram (IG).

The TV host posted the clip of her boy cut to the tune of Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles."

On first glance, it would seem that Karla was making a video with her in a hoodie and striped shirt. A few seconds later, she pulls down her hoodie and reveals a shorter hair. She ends her video with a smile and a flying kiss.

"Sa wakas!!! Nagawa ko na din," wrote the TV host-actress on her caption.

Her contemporaries, actresses Vina Morales and Sunshine Cruz, left comments on her IG post.

"Ginawa mo talaga!! Love it!" Sunshine wrote.

Vina, meanwhile, said that Karla looks good in any hairstyle.

