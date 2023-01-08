^

Lifestyle

Carla Abellana makes 'yummy-looking' soaps

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 5:39pm
Carla Abellana makes 'yummy-looking' soaps
Carla Abellana revealed that she has been into soap making for over two years now.
Carla Abellana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — One would think that Carla Abellana has turned to baking cakes and pastries with all those multi-colored "cakes" on her Instagram. It's not advisable to eat them though because those bars are artisanal, handmade soaps the actress has been doing in her downtime.

The actress, who is set to star in the anticipated drama "Voltes V: Legacy," shared that soap making has been her hobby for over two years now. 

She attended basic and advance classes that included spotting dangerous chemical ingredients in commercial soaps and household products.

"Soap making is science + art. And in my opinion, it’s also therapeutic + anxiety inducing. Other soap makers would relate," she said.


Her soaps are visually appealing, making people doubt if what they are seeing is edible or not. One fan even commented on one of her soap posts that he thought it was a "cake." 

Her peppermint-scented soap, which strikingly resembles a watermelon icedrop that she made for her househelp, even had renowned Chef Roland "Chef Lau" Laudico fooled. He thought it was dessert. 

Her latest post revealed her working method, which includes having her preferred music on from rock to classical, while she's on her soap-making session. 

"Whenever i make handcrafted, artisanal soap i would normally either have music playing in the background or wear headphones. My choice of music would depend on my emotional state at that particular moment, so it would vary anywhere between rock to classical music, really. Whatever will match my mood.

"I go into sort of a centered, hyperfocused and unperturbed state. It’s quite similar to when we get into character as actors right before taking a scene," she added. 

RELATED: 'Love is all around': Carla Abellana shares life, love lessons after split with Tom Rodriguez

CARLA ABELLANA

SOAP MAKING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Heart Evangelista is continuing to make a bright start to 2023 by going around Japan with the twin children of her husband...
Health And Family
fbtw
Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Heart Evangelista is continuing to make a bright start to 2023 by going around Japan with the twin children of her husband...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Heart Evangelista is continuing to make a bright start to 2023 by going around Japan with the twin children of her husband...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Heart Evangelista is continuing to make a bright start to 2023 by going around Japan with the twin children of her husband...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gas cooking linked to 12.7% of childhood asthma in US: study

Gas cooking linked to 12.7% of childhood asthma in US: study

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
Cooking with gas indoors has been linked to 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases in the United States, a new study has found,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'More unli soup, breadsticks': Olive Garden opens second branch in Glorietta, more to come

'More unli soup, breadsticks': Olive Garden opens second branch in Glorietta, more to come

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
The 113-seater Glorietta 3 restaurant will open tomorrow, Jan. 9. 
Lifestyle
fbtw
Legaspis, Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto triple-date for Mavy and Cassy's birthday celebration

Legaspis, Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto triple-date for Mavy and Cassy's birthday celebration

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
What could be more adorable than a family going on a date together, as was the case for the Legaspis for the birthday of twins...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Precious Paula Nicole wears Filipino indigenous-inspired outfit at DragCon UK

Precious Paula Nicole wears Filipino indigenous-inspired outfit at DragCon UK

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole proudly showed off her love for the Philippines as she strutted...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Is there a golden rule in stock market investing?

Is there a golden rule in stock market investing?

1 day ago
According to BDO Securities, there is no single golden rule for stock market investing. But to have an effective stock market...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with