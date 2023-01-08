Carla Abellana makes 'yummy-looking' soaps

Carla Abellana revealed that she has been into soap making for over two years now.

MANILA, Philippines — One would think that Carla Abellana has turned to baking cakes and pastries with all those multi-colored "cakes" on her Instagram. It's not advisable to eat them though because those bars are artisanal, handmade soaps the actress has been doing in her downtime.

The actress, who is set to star in the anticipated drama "Voltes V: Legacy," shared that soap making has been her hobby for over two years now.

She attended basic and advance classes that included spotting dangerous chemical ingredients in commercial soaps and household products.

"Soap making is science + art. And in my opinion, it’s also therapeutic + anxiety inducing. Other soap makers would relate," she said.



Her soaps are visually appealing, making people doubt if what they are seeing is edible or not. One fan even commented on one of her soap posts that he thought it was a "cake."

Her peppermint-scented soap, which strikingly resembles a watermelon icedrop that she made for her househelp, even had renowned Chef Roland "Chef Lau" Laudico fooled. He thought it was dessert.

Her latest post revealed her working method, which includes having her preferred music on from rock to classical, while she's on her soap-making session.

"Whenever i make handcrafted, artisanal soap i would normally either have music playing in the background or wear headphones. My choice of music would depend on my emotional state at that particular moment, so it would vary anywhere between rock to classical music, really. Whatever will match my mood.

"I go into sort of a centered, hyperfocused and unperturbed state. It’s quite similar to when we get into character as actors right before taking a scene," she added.

