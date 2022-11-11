'Love is all around': Carla Abellana shares life, love lessons after split with Tom Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Carla Abellana said that she still believes in love after her breakup with husband Tom Rodriguez.

In her recent interview with Luis Manzano on his YouTube channel, Carla said love definitely still exists.

“Yes, of course. Kung walang love, wala tayong buhay honestly. Kaya nga tayo nasa Earth because God loves us. There’s your family love, the love of my dogs, the love of your friends,” Carla said.

“So, love definitely, oo naman. Love is all around. It definitely exists,” she added.

Carla said that not everything we planned in our life would push through.

“We may make plans or we see everything. Nandito tayo sa mundo, tayo nagpa-plano, tayo nag-aasikaso lahat. But sometimes, life just hits you na hindi mo talaga alam what’s going to happen tomorrow. ’Yung parang what you have is just today,” she said.

“No matter how everything is organized or laid out, there are times na talagang unpredictable ang buhay. As much as you plan or perfect your life, may times talaga na you’ll get caught off guard,” she added.

After all that happened in her life, Carla said she learned so much from her experiences.

“There are times talaga na you have only yourself to help you. I’m not saying naman na lahat tayo we’re alone, but there are times na when you can only depend on yourself o ‘yung sarili mo lang ‘yung tutulong sa sarili mo. At saka aminin natin, ‘yung support system natin hindi naman ‘yan nandiyan 24/7 sa ’yo, ‘di ba? Hindi naman ‘yan nakakakabit sa 'yo forever,”

Carla confirmed her breakup with Tom last July after months of speculations. The ex-couple tied the know last October 2021. — Video from Luis Manzano's YouTube channel

