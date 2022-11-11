^

Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom to provide high-tech education for poor Filipinos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 10:12am
Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom to provide high-tech education for poor Filipinos
At the event recently held in Manila Hotel, Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade director general Cynthia Kiang said the project will provide educational opportunities in the country.
MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom was launched early this week to provide quality education to marginalized members of society, especially those in the countryside.

At the launch held in Manila Hotel, Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade Director General Cynthia Kiang said the project will provide educational opportunities in the country. 

“With the efforts of all devoted parties, the Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom project will offer greater educational opportunities for learners of all ages in the Philippines. Today’s event is a start to connect with respective communities, a start to unite bilateral goodwill for those in  need, and a start to trigger more parties to go for global environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals,” Kiang said

With the concept of “Taiwan Excellence: Sharing is Caring,” Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom is equipped with Taiwan Excellence products such as display monitors, plus laptops for both learners and teachers. To make it fully sustainable, solar panels with a full inverter system and battery storage with a 3kWh capacity were also installed, plus speaker systems and microphones, including foldable chairs, tables and tents to make it truly resemble a classroom. The companies are: United Renewable Energy, GIGA-BYTE Technology,  ASUSTeK Computer, Acer, Dacian Technology Material, Team Group Inc. and IPEVO Inc.

To give the concept a more scientific approach, the Department of Education (DepEd) provided the DepEd-developed Alternative Learning System (ALS) learning modules that will be used in the Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom’s rollout in Cebu and Quezon areas. The program targets to provide education to those in need. By undergoing classes at the Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom, learners will be taught subjects such as Integrated Math, Entrepreneurship, Life Skills and Digital Citizenship. 

“I am standing here as the voice of all Filipino teachers thanking the Taiwan government for providing these mobile classrooms. Being part of the noble profession, teachers wanted to inspire, collaborate, and transform their learners into citizens of this world who are capable of the challenges of time. Education is always the key to success. With these mobile classrooms, our learners from far-flung communities can be reached and experienced using this digital learning equipment,” said Mark Sy, DepEd Educational Technology Program head. 

“Through the generous contribution of the Taiwan government to the realization of this project, you will expect that the beneficiaries will use these blessings effectively in return. Your effort, love, and kindness to Filipino learners and teachers will bear the fruit of this country's competent, productive, and responsible citizens who will contribute to the development and nation-building of the Philippines. Digital transformation combines skills in future thinking and the political will to make these changes happen on the ground. To ensure the transformation of schools in the Philippines, we need to revolutionize the common mindset and perspective among the critical deliverables in a classroom setup. It is noteworthy that the Taiwan government shared the same vision and mission,” he added.  

For his part, Ambassador Michael Peiyung Hsu of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines said that Taiwan, being one of the leading innovators in the IT and tech industry, expressed gladness that Taiwan Excellence has gathered many parties’ efforts to make this philanthropic idea, the “Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom,” come true.

“I believe that this is an initiative and there will be more empowerment programs from bilateral agencies and enterprises. Our friendship and relationship will for sure be enhanced and strengthened,” he said.

Organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the vision of “Taiwan Excellence: Sharing is Caring” was to help make society a better place by giving everyone an opportunity to raise ideas about charity and other altruistic activities related to the sustainable development of society and environmental protection by utilizing products of Taiwan Excellence.

