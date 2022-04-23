^

Lifestyle

McDonald's Philippines serving just regular fries due to potato supply shortage

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 23, 2022 | 1:52pm
McDonald's Philippines serving just regular fries due to potato supply shortage
This December 2020 file photo shows the opening of the McDonald's store in San Fernando City, Pampanga. At the time, the store was touted as the biggest McDonald's store in the Philippines.
AP / Keith Srakocic

MANILA, Philippines — McDonald's Philippines has paused sales of larger portions of their fries due to "the global freight crisis.”

The fastfood restaurant initially released advisories on their website that larger sizes of fries were not available for delivery.

McDonald's then posted an announcement on their social media accounts that they will be limiting their fries to only their regular size for now, holding off their medium, large, and BFF servings.

The restaurant assured customers that they are "working hard to bring back all sizes very soon."

A report from the Washington Post earlier this year said that there has been a growing potato shortage worldwide as a result of "the COVID-pandemic... bad weather, blights, or labor disputes.”

Feeling the weight from the potato shortage are Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan. South Korea, for example, began replacing their fries with chicken nuggets and cheese sticks as a sides option.

According to Business Insider, McDonald's said potato shortages have not been a problem for stores in the United States, which stores in Asia heavily rely on for potato imports.

RELATED: Summer eats and beats 2022: Hottest dining spots, food treats to check out

FRIES

MCDO

MCDONALD'S

SUPPLY CHAIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Horror master Cronenberg makes art from 'beautiful' kidney stones

Horror master Cronenberg makes art from 'beautiful' kidney stones

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg is auctioning an image of his recently removed kidney stones just in time for the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Horror master Cronenberg makes art from 'beautiful' kidney stones

Horror master Cronenberg makes art from 'beautiful' kidney stones

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg is auctioning an image of his recently removed kidney stones just in time for the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Horror master Cronenberg makes art from 'beautiful' kidney stones

Horror master Cronenberg makes art from 'beautiful' kidney stones

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg is auctioning an image of his recently removed kidney stones just in time for the...
Movies
fbtw
Bride, caterer arrested for lacing wedding food with pot

Bride, caterer arrested for lacing wedding food with pot

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
A Florida bride and her caterer have been arrested after a prank in which they allegedly laced the food served at...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Latest
Chito Miranda photobombs wife Neri's graduation photo

Chito Miranda photobombs wife Neri's graduation photo

By Kristofer Purnell | 43 minutes ago
Singer Chito Miranda seems to be extremely proud of his wife Neri finishing her Business Administration degree that he photobombed...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look

'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Camille Prats gave an update on her YouTube vlog about her family's new house as it nears completion.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Earth Day: Samsung unveils solar-powered remote controls, upcycled TVs

Earth Day: Samsung unveils solar-powered remote controls, upcycled TVs

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
While tech giant Samsung continues to expand their product line, each with even more impressive features to cater better to...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Earth Day: BGC opens farms available for all 'plantitos,' 'plantitas'

Earth Day: BGC opens farms available for all 'plantitos,' 'plantitas'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Bonifacio Global City launched various initiatives in keeping its effort to promote sustainable lifestyle through urban ...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Brazil readies first carnival since Covid

Brazil readies first carnival since Covid

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
After two bleak years of lock-downs and loss, Rio de Janeiro will hold its famed carnival this weekend for the first time since COVID-19...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with