Summer eats and beats 2022: Hottest dining spots, food treats to check out

Clockwise: The Canary at F1 Hotel in BGC, Taguig City; Don Papa Rum offers new cocktails; beauty queen Leren Mae Bautista trying out Kuya J's new solo meals and coolers.

MANILA, Philippines — We are already feeling it: the cool, refreshing fun of the summer season.

And what better way to enjoy our sunny days than indulging in "delish" dining treats and yummy food options that we can enjoy with our loved ones and friends.

Here are the coolest dining spots and latest food treats in the metro than you can enjoy this hot summer season:

Summer fun at F1 Hotel’s The Canary

The Canary at F1 Hotel in BGC, Taguig City

The Canary at F1 Hotel in BGC, Taguig is a cool lounge to hang out, especially with its fun K-BBQ Nights with live acoustic music every Friday, from 6pm to 11pm for only PHP 1,300 net per night. You can enjoy a round of free Soju Cocktail available at the bar where you have 3 options to choose from – Soju Bulghida, Melon Hwalgi and BTS inspired cocktail, Army Bomb.

You may also enjoy The Canary’s Sunday Brunch – a delectable brunch buffet complemented with unlimited drinks at the Mimosa Bar for only PHP 1,350 net per person available every Sunday from 11AM to 2PM.

Avail your summer staycation not far from home this sunny season with F1 Hotel Summer Weekend Room Package for only P4,600 net per night. You may book a Deluxe Room and P5,100 net per night for a City Suite available every Friday to Sunday. The package includes breakfast and two access cards to the Play zone and Summer Activities at The Canary.

For more information, book your reservations by calling 8928-9888 or 09199124802. You may also e-mail our reservations team at [email protected]

Kuya J launches solo meals

Favorite Filipino dishes now come in smaller solo servings at Kuya J. Enjoy delicious Pinoy faves like Kare-kare, Beef Caldereta, Sinigang na Baboy, Kuya J Bulalo, Beef Tadyang Sinigang, Puchero Bulalo Tagalog, Beef Pares, Chicken BBQ, Chicken Halang-halang, Chicken Sisig, Quarter Roast Chicken, Lumpia Prito, Crispy Bangus ala Pobre and Sinigang na Bangus at purse-friendly prices.

To celebrate the launch of its exciting Solo Meals line up, actress Bianca Umali, and celebrity influencers Leren Bautista, and travel enthusiast and blogger Angel Juarez “The Lakwatsero” recently got together at Kuya J Restaurant in Park Square, Makati to join guests in sampling these truly flavorful single-size Pinoy favourites.

Any Solo Meal meal order gets you a chance to win a brand new Vespa scooter, or Kuya J Sarap Maging Single premium items and meals til March 31, 2022. Visit Kuya J’s Facebook page for more info.

Don Papa Rum launches ‘Manila Disco’ cocktails

The Don Papa Manila Disco campaign debuts 4 new cocktails created by Aaron Goodall

Don Papa Rum, the premium single island rum from the Philippines, has unveiled ‘Manila Disco’ photo and cocktail series. ‘Manila Disco’ took inspiration from the decadent modern playground of dance and drinks amidst a glimmering oasis that is Manila’s answer to Studio 54 – the wildly eccentric and gritty Coco Banana nightclub.

The campaign debuts four new Don Papa cocktails created by Aaron Goodall, the brand’s Manila-based Cocktail Maestro. Coco Sour pairs the rich notes of Don Papa Rum with the spiced pimento dram, bright notes of grapefruit juice and lemon, and adds a tropical twist with a coconut syrup, while Manila Kiss is a mix of Don Papa Rum, Dragon fruit syrup, lemon juice, and rose lemonade, layered gently to create a marvellous gradient for this bright pink number.

Chocolate Wonderland is a fusion of Don Papa Rum, red wine, cognac, cacao, dried apricots, star anise, and salt & pepper infused overnight to create a holiday-inspired cocktail. Lengthen with hot water to warm you on a cold night, or stir up on the rocks for a spirit- forward hit, the Chocolate Wonderland delivers an air of mystery, sophistication, and the rich flavours of Don Papa Rum

Malate Martini replaces the traditional vanilla vodka with Don Papa Rum, along with pineapple juice, passionfruit syrup, lemon juice, and egg white, this cocktail bridges the world of the classic Pin?a Colada with the recently the Pornstar Martini. Served in a large coupe, and topped with a splash of Prosecco, this cocktail is the hero serve of the Manila Disco.

Enjoy these delectable cocktails at Run Rabbit Run until March 31.

'Less-guilt' milk tea

Southeast Asian milk tea brand Tealive opened its first outlet in Manila located at SM Jazz Mall, Makati. Born in 2017, the brand has quickly grown to over 700 outlets worldwide.

The brand is known for its unique way of drinking milk tea: flip your cup upside down so you can enjoy its flavorful, yet healthy signature sweetness: its signature Aren Palm Sugar Series.

Behind the flip is Aren Palm Sugar, an all-natural sweetener sourced from Arenga Pinnata palm trees in Borneo. With its sweet-yet-savoury taste profile, it serves as an even healthier sweetener than brown sugar.

The thick texture of Aren Palm Sugar creates a truly distinct drinking experience. Each drink in the Aren Palm Sugar series is served flipped, allowing the sugar to beautifully flow to the top of the cup like lava. Once the sugar has settled, customers then flip the drinks upright, mixing in the aren palm sugar to add a rich, complex layer of flavor to the brand's drink of their choice.

The brand's Aren Palm Sugar Series comes in a selection of 5 flavours, Aren Palm Sugar Pearl Milk Tea, Aren Palm Sugar Signature Chocolate, Aren Palm Sugar Signature Coffee, Aren Palm Sugar Milk with Black Diamond, and Aren Palm Sugar Nishio Matcha.

Keto-friendly options

Isabel Galeria, Jerik Santos, Ash Cayuca, Phoebe Fructuoso

FRNK Milk Bar, claiming to be the Philippines’ first authentic Japanese milk bar co-owned by Isabelle Daza, introduced its purse-friendly Keto Series. The Keto options are the Maccha Dream Box with layers of chia pudding, as well as Uji Kyoto maccha and sugar-free chocolate. Other Keto-friendly options are the Kokoa Dream Box with its layers of moist chocolate cake topped with chocolate chia pudding and a hard chocolate shell; and finally the Rare Chizu Dream Box, a refreshing Japanese-style cheesecake made with fresh yogurt, creamy cheese, and an almond biscuit crust with fresh flower toppings.

FRNK also launched its doors to its latest branch at SM Grand Central, as it introduced its new digital store on the ground floor as part of the brand’s continued effort to provide #IndulgeHealthy experiences for customers. The Self-checkout Kiosk is an intuitive, contactless ordering system that allows customers to select their favorite beverages and desserts from a digital touchscreen – encouraging virtual payments, improving order accuracy, and reducing wait times.

The brand, touted to be the country’s first authentic Japanese milk bar, reimagines the beverage experience through authentic Japanese flavors and honest, healthy ingredients shipped directly from Kyoto, Japan through their partnership with established Japanese green tea brand, Morihan.

Richeese Wafers now come with Mobile Legends Cards

Participating Richeese wafer products are Richeese, Richoco, Pink Lava, Richnuts, and Coco Lava.

Richesse Wafers, as well as Richoco Wafers, launched a partnership with Mobile Legends (MLBB): Bang Bang, the leading multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, through limited-edition MLBB cards that can be used to access exciting prizes, like free skins, diamonds, and other in-game features. The prizes are system-generated and reflected on the landing page via the QR code printed on each card. As such, the more cards the gamer has, the more chances of winning premium items.

Participating Richeese wafer products are Richeese, Richoco, Pink Lava, Richnuts, and Coco Lava.

Richeese Marketing Manager Lhenn Samson said that the collaboration of MLBB and Enerlife was borne out of the two companies’ desire to support the Filipino gaming community by giving them a happier and more rewarding gaming experience, which they can share with their families and friends.

Convenient, inexpensive, delicious snacks from Richeese and MLBB prizes can be enjoyed together. “Food brings people together and that’s the essence of MLBB. We want to bring that same spirit everywhere. Even those who don’t really play,” Samson added.

Foodpanda launches 'Take Out with Pickup'

Don’t have time to whip up your breakfast? Foodpanda’s "Take Out with Pickup" is an efficient and easy way to kickstart your busy day.

Skip the queue when you order ahead of time here. Just show up to the store you ordered from and pick up your treats. The best part is you can use the code RISEANDSHINE and get P70 off on top of regular pick-up discounts when you check out from selected restaurants.

Make sure you avail of this promo from 6 AM to 10 AM daily from February 1 until March 31.

Red Ribbon introduces new flavors

Red Ribbon is launching new Bread Roll products: Savory Bread Rolls available in Asado, Spicy Chicken Floss, and Chicken Floss, and the Sweet Bread Rolls in Chocolate, Raisin, and Yema.

The Asado Yema Bread Rolls are available in Luzon only, while the rest is available nationwide. The Savory Bread Rolls are priced at P65 for a pack of four, the Chocolate and Raisin Bread Rolls are priced at P25 per four-piece-pack, and the Yema Bread Rolls are at P55 per four-piece-pack.