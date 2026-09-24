'FilipiÃ±ana' star Jorrybell Agoto battles cancer

'Filipiñana' star Jorrybell Agoto battles cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jorrybell Agoto, who recently made headlines as the star of "Filipiñana," is seeking financial assistance amid a battle against cancer.

Colleagues of the actress shared on social media that she was admitted to the Critical Care Unit at St. Luke's Hospital as her lymphoma, cancer in the lymphatic system, worsens.

"At present, her lungs are filling with fluid in the pleural area, making it difficult for her to breathe," said Kamil Lipnica, a friend and filmmaker. "She currently has a Blake drain to help manage the fluid and support her condition."

Lipnica noted how "heartbreaking and challenging" it is for Agoto as treatment, hospital stay, procedures, medications, and other medical needs are amouting to huge expenses.

"Every donation, every share, and every prayer gives Jorrybell and our family hope and strength to keep going. Please help us give Jorrybell the chance to continue her fight," she added.

Agoto is best known for her work in theater. Her onscreen presence has mostly been for independent films and Cinemalaya entries, such as "Primetime Mother," "When This Is All Over," "Tether," and "Cross My Heart and Hope to Die."

She starred in Rafael Manuel's award-winning 2020 short film "Filipiñana" and reprised her role as the teenage tee girl Isabel when Manuel adapted it into his debut feature.

The movie sees Isabel strangely drawn to the country club owner Dr. Palanca (Teroy Guzman) and slowly unearths a shared history between them.

Other interesting characters are country club member Renato (Carlos Siguion-Reyna) and his niece Clara (Carmen Castellanos).

"Filipiñana" was recently selected as the Philippines' entry to the 2027 Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category, where it hopes to be the first homegrown film to be shortlisted.

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