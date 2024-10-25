Several areas still under Signal No. 1 even after â€˜Kristineâ€™s' exit

^

Several areas still under Signal No. 1 even after 'Kristine's' exit

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 5:37pm
Metro Manila and several other areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on Friday even after Severe Tropical Storm ‘Kristine’ exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and several other areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on Friday, October 25, even after Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine" left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). 

Kristine was last spotted 410 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur. PAGASA has not ruled out the possibility that Kristine may curve back toward the Philippines over the weekend. 

TCWS No. 1 remains up in the following areas: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, the northern portion of Rizal (Cainta, Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Taytay), and the northern portion of Cavite (Ternate, Naic, Tanza, Rosario, Bacoor City, Kawit, Noveleta, Cavite City, City of General Trias, Imus City, Maragondon) 

Kristine packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of 115 kph.

Meanwhile, Kong-Rey, the cyclone outside PAR, has intensified into a tropical storm. Kong-Rey will be named Leon once it enters PAR. 

The combined effects of Kong-Rey and Kristine are forecast to trigger the southwesterly wind flow, which will bring strong to gale-force gusts in several areas, including MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Davao Region on October 25. 

PAGASA also said that strong winds will affect Palawan, Romblon, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Siquijor, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Zamboanga del Norte, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte on October 26. 

On October 27, Palawan, Romblon, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte will be affected by strong gusts. 

A gale warning remains hoisted over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon. 

