April 6: ITCZ, Easterlies to bring cloudy skies

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 9:35am
Metro Manila covered in dark and cloudy skies on March 29, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected across the Philippines on Sunday, April 6, due to two weather systems, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect parts of Mindanao, while the easterlies may impact the rest of the country.

Due to the ITCZ, the Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, BARMM, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA also cautioned residents in the areas affected by the easterlies about the possibility of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

 

