Cloudy skies, scattered rains in Mindanao; 'Amihan' blowing across N. Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 8:10am
Dark clouds seen to hover over Metro Manila.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rains are expected in various parts of the Philippines today, March 24, due to three weather systems, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is forecasted to affect Southern Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” may influence Northern Luzon. The easterlies will also bring rains to several regions across the country.

Southern Mindanao: Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, and BARMM due to the ITCZ. PAGASA has warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to heavy rainfall.

Northern Luzon: Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

Central and Eastern Philippines: Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Romblon, and Palawan may see cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms brought by the easterlies. Residents in these areas are also advised to be cautious of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila and other areas: The easterlies may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

